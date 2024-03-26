SPD, FBI investigating string of Seattle bank robberies

A middle-aged white man, seen wearing a beanie and black horn-rimmed glasses alongside a face mask in multiple photos captured by security cameras, is suspected of committing several bank robberies in the Seattle area over the past few months.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported the most recent robbery happened on March 22 in North Seattle. SPD, alongside the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, is actively engaging in an investigation and is asking for help in identifying the man.

More from Lisa Brooks: Seattle attorney on Boeing CEO: ‘His days were numbered as soon as that door plug blew out’

Detectives did not mention if a weapon was used, but stated the suspect typically passes a note to a bank employee and demands money in each of the robberies.

If anyone has information about the identity of the pictured suspect, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-Tips.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

You can read more of Lisa Brooks’ stories here. Follow Lisa on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

Follow @http://twitter.com/KiroLisa