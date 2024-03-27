Barrage of gunshots in Seattle lead police to Mercer Island crime

At least 26 gunshots were fired in Seattle’s Rainer Valley neighborhood overnight, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD) — leading officers to evidence of another crime.

SPD told KIRO Newsradio a neighbor near 39th Avenue South and South Kenyon heard rampant gunfire outside his house around 9 p.m. Monday.

More neighbors then called in, reporting the gunshots.

As a result, officers arrived in the area and found 26 spent shell casings, SPD said. The cases were photographed and collected as evidence.

Several parked, unoccupied cars were damaged. A nearby building was also hit.

But no people were struck.

However, the shots could have easily been deadly, as the shooting happened just 1,000 feet from Wing Luke Elementary School.

Of the cars hit with bullets, one was stolen in a carjacking on Mercer Island. Therefore, Mercer Island police arrived and towed away the car for evidence.

Neighbors told Seattle 911 dispatchers they saw a car speed off from the area of the gunfire.

Police are continuing to search for suspects in both crimes. Those with any information should call SPD or the Mercer Island Police Department.

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

