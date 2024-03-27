Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Barrage of gunshots in Seattle lead police to Mercer Island crime

Mar 26, 2024, 7:09 PM

A Seattle Police Department vehicle....

A Seattle Police Department vehicle. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest.com

At least 26 gunshots were fired in Seattle’s Rainer Valley neighborhood overnight, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD) — leading officers to evidence of another crime.

SPD told KIRO Newsradio a neighbor near 39th Avenue South and South Kenyon heard rampant gunfire outside his house around 9 p.m. Monday.

More neighbors then called in, reporting the gunshots.

More local crime: SPD, FBI investigating string of Seattle bank robberies

As a result, officers arrived in the area and found 26 spent shell casings, SPD said. The cases were photographed and collected as evidence.

Several parked, unoccupied cars were damaged. A nearby building was also hit.

But no people were struck.

However, the shots could have easily been deadly, as the shooting happened just 1,000 feet from Wing Luke Elementary School.

Of the cars hit with bullets, one was stolen in a carjacking on Mercer Island. Therefore, Mercer Island police arrived and towed away the car for evidence.

‘Terrible blow’: 2 arrested in connection with Mercer Island man’s murder

Neighbors told Seattle 911 dispatchers they saw a car speed off from the area of the gunfire.

Police are continuing to search for suspects in both crimes. Those with any information should call SPD or the Mercer Island Police Department.

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

Crime Blotter

Seattle bank robberies...

Lisa Brooks

SPD, FBI investigating string of Seattle bank robberies

A middle-aged white man is suspected of committing several bank robberies in the Seattle area over the past few months.

12 hours ago

Bellevue sexual misconduct...

Frank Sumrall

Bellevue police looking into allegations of sexual misconduct between 13, 9-year-old

BPD is investigating sexual misconduct allegations involving a 13-year-old suspect who may have inappropriately touched a 9-year-old multiple times.

1 day ago

Photo: Several pounds of fentanyl are off the streets after a major drug bust in Whatcom County on ...

Julia Dallas

Whatcom County agencies conduct major drug bust following dozens of overdoses

Several pounds of fentanyl are off the streets after a major drug bust in Whatcom County on Wednesday.

3 days ago

Image: Demonstrators fill the Seattle City Council meeting....

Julia Dallas

6 charged with trespassing after protest at Seattle City Council meeting

Six people were charged with trespassing after a protest last month. Dozens called on the city to do more to help asylum seekers.

4 days ago

Image: The I-5 north ramp at NE 85th Street is seen in March 2024....

Steve Coogan and Lisa Brooks

2 teen boys found shot dead around I-5 in Seattle, WSP says

The Washington State Patrol said the boys were shot and found near Interstate 5. One was found Thursday night and the other was found Friday.

4 days ago

Image: A Renton Police Department vehicle....

James Lynch

Renton juvenile crime skyrocketing, one tactic up 900%, says chief

Juvenile crime is skyrocketing in Renton. The Renton police chief posted a message on X addressing the issue.

5 days ago

Barrage of gunshots in Seattle lead police to Mercer Island crime