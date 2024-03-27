Close
Road rage on SR167 ends in gunfire, troopers search for suspect

Mar 27, 2024, 8:20 AM | Updated: 11:18 am

A Washington State Patrol vehicle (Photo: Andrew Kim, Flickr)

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A driver on State Route 167 near Renton opened fire at another driver next to him after an argument between the two, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday on northbound SR 167.

The victim told troopers a man in a black Jeep Cherokee tried to pass them but got stuck in traffic.

When they reached the intersection with Grady Way, the victim said the Jeep driver threw a fast food drink at their car, and the victim threw back a water bottle at the Jeep.

Crime blotter: Barrage of gunshots in Seattle lead police to Mercer Island crime

The Jeep driver allegedly pulled up next to the victim, firing a single shot from a pistol into their car.

The victim took off through a red light to escape before calling 911, troopers said.

Troopers met the victim at their home, finding a bullet still lodged in the wheel well of their car.

WSP told KIRO Newsradio this is the 16th shooting on King County highways so far in 2024.

Other news: Bellevue officer injured in VP Harris motorcade recalls road to reclaiming benefits

WSP is still looking for the Jeep driver. Anyone with information is urged to email Detective Russ Haake. russ.haake@wsp.wa.gov

You can read more of Sam Campbell’s stories here. Follow Sam Campbell on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

