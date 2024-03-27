Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Luxury tiny homes creating a stir in Washington home market

Mar 27, 2024, 12:06 PM

Luxury tiny homes...

Luxury tiny homes are emerging as an alternative for area buyers. (Photo: GreenPod Development)

(Photo: GreenPod Development)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A new trend is emerging in Washington: luxury tiny homes. These diminutive dwellings, designed with impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail, are capturing the hearts of those seeking a simpler, more sustainable lifestyle. But affordable? It depends on how you define it.

Architectural Digest (AD) has released new research showing that our state has a high demand for luxury mini-homes. The most costly in Washington is $380,000 for 350 square feet of living space.

There are 54 luxury tiny homes currently on sale in the state. They average about 308 square feet, with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

Survey: Washingtonians ‘unhappy’ with the lack of affordable housing

Luxury tiny homes are perfect if you’re looking for an urban lifestyle or a snug space to enjoy nature without sacrificing style.

AD also gathered data to pinpoint the ideal states for tiny home investments.

The key findings were:

  • California, Texas and Oregon currently have the most luxury tiny homes for sale.
  • New York tiny homes have the nation’s highest return on investment, while tiny properties in North Dakota have the lowest.
  • South Carolina has the most expensive tiny home for sale at $827,000.

In the heart of Kirkland, a company called Tiny House Listings curated an array of tiny homes for sale. Among them was a 450-square-foot prefab by GreenPod Development. Its modern styling and sustainable features made it a sought-after choice for those seeking both luxury and environmental consciousness.

Bidding Wars: Surging home prices prolong Seattle’s escalation

GreenPod was at the forefront of this movement in the quaint town of Port Townsend. Their sustainable modular custom homes were not only eco-friendly but also elegant. Each home focused on thoughtful design, utilizing sustainably sourced materials and exceeding energy code requirements.

According to GreenPod:

“While the tiny house lifestyle is alluring, navigating the legalities and zoning regulations can be challenging. Before settling in Washington State, it’s essential to research local building codes and zoning laws. Some areas may have specific provisions for tiny homes, while others may not permit them as permanent dwellings. Understanding these regulations will help you determine suitable locations to park or build your tiny house legally.”

Meanwhile, in the rolling hills of Buckley, another tiny home builder was making waves. Seattle Tiny Homes Inc. crafted custom-built RV travel trailers that resembled charming cottages. With wood and metal siding, The Wallingford Luxury was a 320-foot home customized for family getaways or romantic escapes. Two large lofts provided sleeping space, and the bathroom boasted a tub and a separate washer/dryer.

Whether you’re curious about luxury tiny homes or are thinking about downsizing into one, there are many options on the market.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest Lifestyle

opening day baseball...

Paul Holden

Paul Holden: Opening Day reminds us why we love baseball so much

I spoke with baseball writer Joe Posnanski ahead of Opening Day and asked one simple question: Why do we love baseball?

14 minutes ago

Image: The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions and Po...

Steve Coogan

Mega millionaire: Winning $1.1B lottery jackpot ticket sold in New Jersey

Two immense lottery jackpots worth close to $2 billion total, Mega Millions and Powerball, remain available for adult players in Washington.

15 hours ago

costco food court...

Kate Stone

No more freebies: Costco cracks down on food court access

Costco is reportedly restricting food court access in the latest move to ensure only paying members enjoy the retail giant's in-store prices and products.

1 day ago

tulip...

Bill Kaczaraba

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is blooming early this year

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is a vibrant spring celebration, attracting visitors with its spectacular display of tulips and daffodils. The festival for 2024 is scheduled to run from April 1 to April 30.

1 day ago

Photo: The Space Needle went dark in 2023 to commemorate Earth Hour....

Julia Dallas

Space Needle will go dark for Earth Hour Saturday, encouraging climate action

The iconic landmark is joining others in going dark to bring awareness to climate change. It's part of WWF's campaign to help the planet.

4 days ago

seattle weekend events...

Paul Holden

Weekend revelry roundup: SquatchCon arrives, cherry blossoms galore

If you aren't glued to the TV for March Madness hoping that your bracket won't bust, there's still lots to do this weekend!

5 days ago

Luxury tiny homes creating a stir in Washington home market