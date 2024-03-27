Luxury tiny homes creating a stir in Washington home market

A new trend is emerging in Washington: luxury tiny homes. These diminutive dwellings, designed with impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail, are capturing the hearts of those seeking a simpler, more sustainable lifestyle. But affordable? It depends on how you define it.

Architectural Digest (AD) has released new research showing that our state has a high demand for luxury mini-homes. The most costly in Washington is $380,000 for 350 square feet of living space.

There are 54 luxury tiny homes currently on sale in the state. They average about 308 square feet, with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

Survey: Washingtonians ‘unhappy’ with the lack of affordable housing

Luxury tiny homes are perfect if you’re looking for an urban lifestyle or a snug space to enjoy nature without sacrificing style.

AD also gathered data to pinpoint the ideal states for tiny home investments.

The key findings were:

California, Texas and Oregon currently have the most luxury tiny homes for sale.

New York tiny homes have the nation’s highest return on investment, while tiny properties in North Dakota have the lowest.

South Carolina has the most expensive tiny home for sale at $827,000.

In the heart of Kirkland, a company called Tiny House Listings curated an array of tiny homes for sale. Among them was a 450-square-foot prefab by GreenPod Development. Its modern styling and sustainable features made it a sought-after choice for those seeking both luxury and environmental consciousness.

Bidding Wars: Surging home prices prolong Seattle’s escalation

GreenPod was at the forefront of this movement in the quaint town of Port Townsend. Their sustainable modular custom homes were not only eco-friendly but also elegant. Each home focused on thoughtful design, utilizing sustainably sourced materials and exceeding energy code requirements.

According to GreenPod:

“While the tiny house lifestyle is alluring, navigating the legalities and zoning regulations can be challenging. Before settling in Washington State, it’s essential to research local building codes and zoning laws. Some areas may have specific provisions for tiny homes, while others may not permit them as permanent dwellings. Understanding these regulations will help you determine suitable locations to park or build your tiny house legally.”

Meanwhile, in the rolling hills of Buckley, another tiny home builder was making waves. Seattle Tiny Homes Inc. crafted custom-built RV travel trailers that resembled charming cottages. With wood and metal siding, The Wallingford Luxury was a 320-foot home customized for family getaways or romantic escapes. Two large lofts provided sleeping space, and the bathroom boasted a tub and a separate washer/dryer.

Whether you’re curious about luxury tiny homes or are thinking about downsizing into one, there are many options on the market.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.