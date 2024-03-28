Close
4-year-old Everett boy missing, police worried he’s in danger

Mar 28, 2024, 5:54 AM

Four-year-old Ariel Garcia, who is currently missing according to Everett Police. (Photo courtesy of Everett Police)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


Police and Search and Rescue crews are looking for a missing four-year-old boy they suspect could be in danger.

The Everett Police Department describes the missing child, Ariel Garcia, as a Hispanic boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 3 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 37 pounds.

More on missing children in Wash.: 14-year-old Mount Vernon girl remains missing after 2 weeks

He was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning in an apartment along the 4800 block of Vesper Drive in the South Forest Park neighborhood along Evergreen Way, south of downtown Everett.

Detectives stated Garcia’s disappearance is being treated as suspicious. He was seen leaving the apartment with a family member.

Officers have been communicating with his mother and family. If anyone has any information, call Everett Police immediately.

Contributing: Kate Stone, KIRO Newsradio

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

