Everett police have arrested the mother of 4-year-old Ariel Garcia in connection with his death.

The woman was arrested on Friday for murder and assault, according to the Everett Police Department (EPD).

EPD said the woman was a person of interest and was placed in custody by Clark County deputies after allegedly making false and misleading statements within a few hours of Garcia being reported missing. Her car was also impounded.

Everett police were then notified a body had been found along Interstate 5 (I-5) in Pierce County. Officers responded and confirmed the body was Ariel Garcia.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

“I am completely heartbroken for the family and friends of Ariel Garcia and they will remain in my thoughts as they grieve this unbelievably tragic loss,” Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin said in a news release. “I want to commend our Everett Police Department leadership, the many hard-working men and women that make up our team and our law enforcement partners throughout the region for all your work investigating this case. I also want to thank our media partners and the public for their help disseminating information and sharing tips – it really does make a difference.”

The mother will be booked into the Snohomish County Jail. MyNorthwest is not naming her at this time.

Everett police report finding child’s body

The Everett Police Department (EPD) reported on X, formerly known as Twitter on Thursday that it was notified about a child’s body being found outside of Everett. The department stated that “initial indications” are that the body found is missing 4-year-old boy Ariel Garcia. The child’s family was notified.

The SnoCo Medical Examiner is responding and will determine the cause and manner of death and confirm the identity the victim. Major Crimes detectives from the Everett Police Department are actively involved in this case and are investigating this incident as a homicide. (2/3) https://t.co/Bk7ewhxkvF — Everett Police (@EverettPolice) March 29, 2024

The department is investigating this as a homicide.

The department added that additional information “is still being gathered and confirmed.” However, there is no perceived threat to the community.

Previous information on the Garcia case

Ariel Garcia was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning in an apartment along the 4800 block of Vesper Drive in the South Forest Park neighborhood along Evergreen Way, south of downtown Everett.

He was seen leaving the apartment with a family member.

“I feel extremely concerned because that’s not something that we’ve ever had a problem within this area,” one neighbor told KIRO Newsradio, requesting his name be left out of coverage. “There’s a daycare right here on the corner, and we have kids lining up for school daily.”

Officers have been communicating with his mother and family. Detectives returned to the two-story apartment complex Thursday morning, approximately 24 hours after Garcia was last seen, interviewing more neighbors about the boy’s disappearance, according to KIRO Newsradio. Neighbors saw the detectives surround the same apartment all night Tuesday.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the EPD immediately.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, Frank Sumrall and Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest; Sam Campbell and Kate Stone, KIRO Newsradio