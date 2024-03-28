Close
Sunshine and butterflies: Baseball’s Opening Day

Mar 28, 2024, 1:54 PM

Mariners Opening Day...

Fans come back to T-Mobile Park. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY PAUL HOLDEN


Coverage of Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox begins with pre-game coverage at 6 p.m. on SeattleSports 710 am.

Today is a day of new beginnings, new opportunities, fresh starts, and a day where anything can happen.

It’s Opening Day of the Major League Baseball Season.

For those that don’t know me, I am a lifelong Colorado Rockies fan. I have spent many a summer watching my hopes of watching postseason baseball slip away, often times this happens before the season even hits the halfway point.

It can be a bit of a drag, especially with my favorite team considered to be one of the worst in baseball.

Mike Salk: Scars remain as Mariners return, but hope isn’t far away

But today… today is different.

The worst team in baseball can be top dog for a day, someone who barley made the team out of spring could have his big moment, while the biggest names in the game could struggle out the gate, leading to uncertaintiy. doubt and firey sports radio segments.

Yesterday I got to speak with baseball writer Joe Posnanski. His latest book, Why We Love Baseball, explores some of the moments that fans fell in love with the game, and he agrees, there’s nothing quite like Opening Day

The hope that comes with it and the fact that it is such a long season and at this moment right now, anything is possible. The Rockies could win. You don’t know. Look at the Diamondbacks last year going into the year and whatever hope there was at the beginning of the year and suddenly, they’re in the World Series. I also think there is also something very seasonal about it. Just now, the days are getting longer. The weather is getting better. We’re getting more sunny days. When that happens every year, baseball comes.”

After today, the real grind of the season will begin. My beloved Rockies will most likely fade from relevance at the end of the month, but enough about them.

More baseball: Seattle Pilots broadcaster Bill Schonely looks back to the pre-Mariners days

The Mariners will be back on our radios and TVs for 162 games—162 games of Julio and the No Fly Zone, 162 games of one of the best rotations in baseball, 162 games that will change the course of history for the Mariners and Seattle.

Anything is possible on Opening Day.

Sunshine and butterflies: Baseball’s Opening Day