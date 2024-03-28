It’s finally here, the weekend, and there are PLENTY of things going on.

Conventions taking over this weekend

Kicking things off are a couple of conventions. First is Sakura Con, a convention highlighting the wide wconorld of Anime. The Asia Northwest Cultural Education Association puts on the show and said Sakura Con is the oldest and most well-attended anime convention in the region. You can join in on all the fun at the Seattle Convention Center.

In Puyallup, some of the biggest video game voice actors are putting on panels at the Washington State Gaming Expo. There are more than just panels, the expo includes plenty of vendors, an arcade and multiple video game tournaments. The event runs through the weekend and you can get tickets on Washington State Gaming Expo’s website.

If you are looking for some laughs Friday night, Geeky Comedy Seattle is putting on the Bi Bi Bi comedy showcase. The event is described as a night of comedy from Seattle’s funniest bi performers. You can join in on the laughs at Charlie’s Queer Books in Fremont Friday at 8 p.m.

Delicious bites to look forward to

Watershed Pub is celebrating its 10th anniversary all weekend long. There will be drink and food specials, as well as live music. There will even be a talent show and some of the staff will be spinning tunes as live DJs. The Watershed Pub is in Northgate.

If you are looking for some new threads, the Ballard Hullabaloo is this weekend. The Hullabaloo is when shops and boutiques in Ballard bring their discounted items to the Leif Erikson Hall to sell. According to Visit Ballard, most of the merchandise offered is 75% off the original price and there will also be beer specials.

It’s Black Punk weekend at the Northwest Film Forum. There will be films including a showing of James Spooner’s 2003 documentary AFROPUNK, live performances and an award ceremony celebrating Kimya Dawson. You can find tickets and more details on Northwest Film Forum’s website.

It’s the 30th edition of Georgetown Bites on Saturday. Food vendors will be out in the heart of Seattle’s oldest neighborhood from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be plenty to eat. Get your tickets at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall or visit Georgetown Seattle’s website.

Seattle offers free Easter egg hunts

Easter is on Sunday and to celebrate, Seattle Parks and Recreation is offering free Easter Egg hunts. There are over 15 hunts being put on at city community centers throughout the region, with most starting around 10 a.m. You can find more information on the Seattle Parks and Recreation website.

Test your s-p-e-l-l-i-n-g with the King/Snohomish Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday. Middle schoolers from the region will put their skills to the test for a chance at the nationwide contest in DC this summer. Our own Feliks Banel will be hosting and pronouncing the words for the spellers. It is free and open to the public to attend.

You can celebrate the Hindu tradition of Holi on Saturday with two celebrations going on in the city. But be sure to wear white so you can show off all the colors you’ll be covered in. One celebration, the Seattle Color Festival is Saturday at the Seattle Center starting at 11 a.m. and the Holi Festival of Colors at Phinney Center Community Hall at 1 p.m. You will need a ticket for the Festival of Colors however, Phinney Center’s website is where to get them. The Seattle Color Festival is free.

Plus from now, until hopefully deep into the fall, the Seattle Mariners are back and are in town until Thursday the 4th.

Don’t miss out on all the fun this weekend and let me know what’s going on in the region for next weekend at pholden@bonneville.com.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.