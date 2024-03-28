Revive I-5 continues

Revive Interstate 5 (I-5) between Seattle and Tukwila has been in operation since last summer with an end date later this year. Contractors started work in the southbound lanes, smoothing the surface by replacing cracked concrete panels and grinding down ruts. This weekend, work shifts to the northbound lanes with the sixth weekend of lane restrictions, out of 13 total weekends scheduled.

Past coverage: Prepare for I-5 traffic as projects return to South Seattle

Over 700 concrete panels have been replaced so far with a couple 100 more to go. Thursday at 10 p.m., three northbound lanes will close starting near mid-Boeing Field up to Michigan Street and all lanes will reopen Monday by 4 a.m.

Recent weekend lane closures have brought significant backups. With a number of events going on in Seattle this weekend, drivers need to leave well in advance or plan on alternate routes.

Crews prep for North 145th Street closure

Shoreline drivers will see crews prepping this weekend for a long-term closure on Northeast 145th Street/State Route (SR) 523. The closure starts Monday and will last seven months.

Sullivan: I-5 overpass at 145th in Seattle to close

Several projects will be taking place simultaneously, including new roundabouts

“We have a ton of utilities that need to be moved,” explained City of Shoreline spokesperson, Eric Bratton. “We need to expand the footprint of 145th as it goes into the roundabout, and we need to lower the road about 10 feet in some places.”

Detours will be in place to guide drivers onto I-5, but you need to plan for long-term delays and consider alternate routes.

You can read more of Nate Connors’ stories here. Follow Nate on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and the KIRO Newsradio traffic team here for more traffic updates.

Follow @https://twitter.com/kirotraffic