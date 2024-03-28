Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Plan ahead as Revive I-5 could make it tough getting to Mariners games

Mar 28, 2024, 3:28 PM

Photo: Cars in traffic...

Local traffic. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Revive I-5 continues

Revive Interstate 5 (I-5) between Seattle and Tukwila has been in operation since last summer with an end date later this year. Contractors started work in the southbound lanes, smoothing the surface by replacing cracked concrete panels and grinding down ruts. This weekend, work shifts to the northbound lanes with the sixth weekend of lane restrictions, out of 13 total weekends scheduled.

Past coverage: Prepare for I-5 traffic as projects return to South Seattle

Over 700 concrete panels have been replaced so far with a couple 100 more to go. Thursday at 10 p.m., three northbound lanes will close starting near mid-Boeing Field up to Michigan Street and all lanes will reopen Monday by 4 a.m.

Recent weekend lane closures have brought significant backups. With a number of events going on in Seattle this weekend, drivers need to leave well in advance or plan on alternate routes.

Crews prep for North 145th Street closure

Shoreline drivers will see crews prepping this weekend for a long-term closure on Northeast 145th Street/State Route (SR) 523. The closure starts Monday and will last seven months.

Sullivan: I-5 overpass at 145th in Seattle to close

Several projects will be taking place simultaneously, including new roundabouts

“We have a ton of utilities that need to be moved,” explained City of Shoreline spokesperson, Eric Bratton. “We need to expand the footprint of 145th as it goes into the roundabout, and we need to lower the road about 10 feet in some places.”

Detours will be in place to guide drivers onto I-5, but you need to plan for long-term delays and consider alternate routes.

You can read more of Nate Connors’ stories here. Follow Nate on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and the KIRO Newsradio traffic team here for more traffic updates.

Chokepoints

I-5 overpass 145th seattle...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: I-5 overpass at 145th in Seattle to close

The North 145th Street overpass of I-5, right there at the new light rail station, is about to close for seven months.

10 hours ago

Photo: WSDOT crews pump concrete at new Veterans Drive tunnel....

Nate Connors

Late night I-5 closures coming up this week as WSDOT works on new tunnel

Contractors WSDOT are prepping for work on the new Veterans Drive Tunnel beneath I-5, adjacent to State Route 516.

23 hours ago

Image: A Pierce Transit Stream Bus can be seen in Pierce County....

Micki Gamez

South Sound travelers may opt for transit after major service change

It's been seven years since Pierce Transit announced a major service change. The change means more access to Tacoma and the region.

2 days ago

headphones windshield obstructions...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Driving with headphones, windshield obstructions in Washington

It's another episode of "rules of the road," I'm tackling two driving questions: Using headphones or windshield obstructions while driving.

2 days ago

four-way stops...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Why do so many people get freaked out at four-way stops?

There is no mystery to how four-way stops work, so why do so many people mess up this simple maneuver?

7 days ago

There's a right way and a wrong way to turn into traffic with a bus lane. (Graphic: Bill Kaczaraba,...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Sweeping bus-only lanes, what’s the right move?

I received feedback from my story on lane sweeping last week. But what happens when you are turning and the closest lane is restricted?

9 days ago

Plan ahead as Revive I-5 could make it tough getting to Mariners games