Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Sullivan: I-5 overpass at 145th in Seattle to close

Mar 28, 2024, 6:27 AM

I-5 overpass 145th seattle...

The 145th overpass of I5, taken from the east side of the freeway. (Photo: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

It’s one of the most popular ways to get across Interstate 5 in north Seattle, and it’s about to go away.

The North 145th Street overpass of I-5, right there at the new light rail station, is about to close for seven months. You will not be able to cross the freeway starting Monday night.

And talk about under the radar. I had no idea this was coming. It took a listener text on Tuesday to realize just what is happening here, and I’m glad this person reached out because this is a huge deal.

More on Wash. roads: Late-night I-5 closures coming up this week as WSDOT works on new tunnel

145th needs serious improvements to handle all the upcoming growth created by the new light rail station.

“We’re going to be putting in left turn lanes, and we’re gonna be widening the roads,” City of Shoreline’s Communications Program Manager Eric Bratton said. “We will have sidewalks that are accessible for everybody to use. There’s a lot that needs to be done to improve 145th.”

The city will also be removing all the signals on either end of the overpass, replacing them with two, two-lane roundabouts.

“Roundabouts turned out to be the best way of making sure we had an efficient flow of traffic through the region otherwise it would just get bogged down,” Bratton said. “We’re going to be putting roundabouts at either end which will help with that traffic flow much better. You’re not going to have to cut across traffic.”

These roundabouts should greatly reduce the crashes at either end because people will no longer be running the red lights to access I-5. This full, seven-month closure will get the project done faster and for less money.

“We recognize it’s going to be a bit of a pain for people to move around, but it really is going to be better for the project and shorten the time frame,” Bratton said.

So what are drivers supposed to do during this closure?

More from Chokepoints: Driving with headphones, windshield obstructions in Washington

145th is a major access point for I-5 drivers, both on and off the freeway. One lane in each direction will remain open on the overpass to allow access to the freeway.

“The overpass will be reduced to one lane, but it’s still accessible for access to I-5,” Bratton said.

The best way to cross the freeway will be to take Northeast 155th Street or North 130th Street.

And while this seven-month closure is going to be a huge pain, it isn’t the end of the work. The widening of 145th west of I-5 will continue through the fall of 2025.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints here. You can also follow Chris on X, formerly known as TwitterHead here to follow KIRO Newsradio Traffic’s profile on X.

Chokepoints

Photo: WSDOT crews pump concrete at new Veterans Drive tunnel....

Nate Connors

Late night I-5 closures coming up this week as WSDOT works on new tunnel

Contractors WSDOT are prepping for work on the new Veterans Drive Tunnel beneath I-5, adjacent to State Route 516.

15 hours ago

Image: A Pierce Transit Stream Bus can be seen in Pierce County....

Micki Gamez

South Sound travelers may opt for transit after major service change

It's been seven years since Pierce Transit announced a major service change. The change means more access to Tacoma and the region.

2 days ago

headphones windshield obstructions...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Driving with headphones, windshield obstructions in Washington

It's another episode of "rules of the road," I'm tackling two driving questions: Using headphones or windshield obstructions while driving.

2 days ago

four-way stops...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Why do so many people get freaked out at four-way stops?

There is no mystery to how four-way stops work, so why do so many people mess up this simple maneuver?

7 days ago

There's a right way and a wrong way to turn into traffic with a bus lane. (Graphic: Bill Kaczaraba,...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Sweeping bus-only lanes, what’s the right move?

I received feedback from my story on lane sweeping last week. But what happens when you are turning and the closest lane is restricted?

9 days ago

lane sweeping...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Lane sweeping is all too common and needs to stop

This is called lane sweeping and let me be crystal clear -- what that driver did to me is 100% illegal for multiple reasons.

14 days ago

Sullivan: I-5 overpass at 145th in Seattle to close