Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Spokane high school students save track coach’s life after his heart stops

Mar 29, 2024, 5:05 AM

Photo: Lewis and Clark High School students thought quickly to save their track coach's life....

Lewis and Clark High School students thought quickly to save their track coach's life. (Photo: Colin Mulvany, The Spokesman-Review)

(Photo: Colin Mulvany, The Spokesman-Review)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two Spokane high school students used their quick thinking to save their track coach’s life last week.

The Lewis and Clark High School track team was practicing when all of a sudden, volunteer distance coach Mike Hadway collapsed, according to the Spokesman-Review.

Brody Graham and Grant Lichfield sprung into action.

“I thought he was gone,” Brody Graham told KXLY in Spokane. “I thought he had died.”

The Spokesman-Review said Graham and Lichfield looked for a pulse and didn’t feel anything, so they called 911 and started CPR.

More news in the area: Sinkhole partially swallows a Spokane recycling truck

“We checked his pulse,” Graham told KXLY. “It wasn’t there. We started compressions as soon as we could. We had someone else call 911. We had another person grab our clothes in another area. We really worked as a team.”

The students kept working together until medics arrived and took Hadway to the hospital.

Graham and Lichfield took turns administering CPR for three minutes before EMTs arrived and took over, the Spokesman-Review stated in its recounting of what happened. Some neighbors came out to help the boys, including Erik Loney, off-duty paramedic for the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department in Idaho.

KXLY reported that thanks to the students, Hadway was able to get his pulse back.

“Our family is super grateful that God puts those two kids there,” Mike Hadway’s son, Josh Hadway, said to KXLY. “They knew exactly what to do. They stepped up. They didn’t hesitate. My dad wouldn’t be alive if they didn’t step up.”

Hadway is currently recovering at the hospital. His son told KXLY he hopes people will learn CPR so they can be prepared if a situation like this happens to them.

For local CPR training resources, visit King County’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Brightly colored eggs are set on a table on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...

Ted Buehner

Expect good Easter weekend weather for egg hunts, chilly evening Mariners games

Both Saturday and Sunday of Easter weekend will feature temperatures warming to around 60 degrees across much of Western Washington.

12 hours ago

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 20...

Micki Gamez, KIRO Newsradio and Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest

Seattle tourism dollars break records following All-Star Week, Taylor Swift

It was a record-setting year for dollars flowing into Seattle from tourists.

13 hours ago

Image: A bridge in Carnation....

Julia Dallas

Carnation frustrated with Seattle again after 8th false emergency alarm induces widespread panic

Carnation citizens have faced a series of panic-inducing alarms after SPU's system for the Tolt Dam falsely sounded eight times.

15 hours ago

Grocery store shopper...

Bill Kaczaraba

Ways to deal with Seattle grocery store sticker shock

Seattle grocery store sticker shock continues to play havoc on locals, but there are ways to counter high prices.

15 hours ago

belltown hellcat social media...

Frank Sumrall

Infamous ‘Belltown Hellcat’ social media influencer charged with reckless driving

The social media influencer has been accused of driving 107 miles per hour through Belltown in a Dodge Hellcat.

16 hours ago

KIRO Newsradio gracie awards...

MyNorthwest Staff

KIRO Newsradio anchors receive Gracie Awards for outstanding work

Heather Bosch and Lisa Brooks, anchors at KIRO Newsradio, have been honored by the Alliance for Women in Media with prestigious Gracie Awards.

19 hours ago

Spokane high school students save track coach’s life after his heart stops