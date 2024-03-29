Close
Tacoma police make arrest in Point Defiance stabbing

Mar 29, 2024, 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm

Police detectives have arrested a suspect connected to the stabbing of a woman in Point Defiance Park. The Tacoma Police Department released this sketch of the subject. (Image courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)

BY JULIA DALLAS


Tacoma police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing of a woman in Point Defiance Park, according to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) on Friday.

On February 10, the woman was walking on a marked trail on 5-Mile Drive when she was attacked and repeatedly stabbed.

Past coverage: Woman stabbed in Point Defiance crime: ‘I can’t believe I survived’

“It was the most horrific day of my life,” said the woman in a press conference in February.

After investigating, detectives found out who the suspect was. They also learned he had fled to Atlanta, Georgia.

Detectives secured a confidential, attempted murder in the first-degree warrant with nationwide extradition, and flew to Atlanta. However, when they arrived in Georgia, they found out the man was on his way to leave the country.

Law enforcement then caught him in San Francisco. He is currently being held in a California correctional facility and is awaiting extradition to Washington.

According to TPD, the woman has asked the public to honor her privacy at this time.

Police said more details may be released in the coming days.

