Houseboat sinks in Lake Union, environmental impact should be minimal

Apr 1, 2024, 8:43 AM

Houseboat...

Houseboat wreckage in South Lake Union. (Department of Ecology via KIRO 7)

(Department of Ecology via KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A houseboat met a watery fate on Lake Union this past Saturday afternoon, leaving behind a trail of 30 to 50 gallons of diesel fuel in its wake. The incident, confirmed by the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE), unfolded without any occupants aboard the vessel at the time.

The houseboat now rests submerged beneath the lake’s surface. Authorities said they moved quickly to mitigate the environmental impact. In collaboration with the DOE and a salvage company, the City of Seattle strategically placed booms around the sunken vessel to contain the spill.

Ex-US Rep. McDermott: Found what he fought for when he went abroad

Global Diving and Salvage has been entrusted with the delicate task of recovering the houseboat from its underwater resting place. However, the question remains: Who will shoulder the responsibility of cleaning up the spilled diesel fuel?

KIRO 7 reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard for further details, but as of Sunday night, they had yet to provide additional information regarding the incident.

Dave Ross: Tracking employees’ vital signs at work via privacy pods, what could go wrong?

While the houseboat’s fate is sealed beneath the waves, the repercussions of its sinking ripple across Lake Union.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

