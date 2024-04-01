Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

DAVE ROSS

Ross: Tracking employees’ vital signs at work via privacy pods, what could go wrong?

Apr 1, 2024, 6:12 AM

privacy pods...

Rendering of a privacy pod in an office space and how it would function. (Photo courtesy of Hush Office)

(Photo courtesy of Hush Office)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


KIRO Newsradio Host

I saw a Bloomberg story about the latest innovation to reduce your stress level at work: Privacy pods.

“Employees returning to offices have flocked to phone booth-like privacy pods to make phone calls or just get a bit of quiet,” the story read.

Yes, employees – we’re sticking with the open office that all of you hate, but now, we will let you hide in privacy pods when you’re tired of overhearing everybody else’s personal business.

More KIRO Newsradio opinions: Despite what you’ve heard, the new Seattle city council isn’t failing…yet

According to Bloomberg, these privacy pods are among the fastest-growing segments in the office furniture market. And they are so popular that one privacy pod-maker came up with an even better idea — to embed the privacy pods with sensors that can track the pulse and breathing of the employee in the pod to detect early signs of stress as a way of preventing burnout and reducing office turnover.

The sensors are actually embedded in the seat of the pod so that while you’re enjoying your complete privacy, your butt is sharing your vital signs! Now that is progress. Nothing says privacy like a privacy pod that listens to your butt. I bet many of you are feeling more relaxed already just knowing that this technology exists.

However, the more immediate question is: How do we deal with stress while we’re waiting for our new pods to be installed?

That gave me an idea. I was thinking that, as a stopgap, bosses could use highly sophisticated sensing devices called “ears” which are pre-installed at birth, and which can sense when employees say things such as “this job is driving me nuts.”

So, by listening to employees, a boss could then figure out who needs help.

More from Dave Ross: Are we killing car culture? Or is car culture killing the US?

Now I don’t want to get in the way of progress — and I’m the first to admit that IF the human butt can make phone calls, why not let it share your heart rate with the world? – but the idea that something called a “privacy pod” would be collecting data from your rear end is yet another good reason to stand at your desk.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave's Commentary

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave Ross

car culture...

Dave Ross

Ross: Are we killing car culture? Or is car culture killing the US?

I don’t think the question is whether we're going to "kill" our car culture. The real question is can we stop our car culture from killing the U.S.?

7 days ago

drivers data insurance...

Dave Ross

Ross: As cars release driving data to insurance, is your driving my business?

Every move you make, every swerve you take, every lane change you fake – someone’s watching you. Do drivers have a right to keep driving data private?

14 days ago

rent control...

Dave Ross

Ross: Rent control was never the answer in Wash.

The rent control bill died in the Washington State Legislature this week, even though Democrats control both houses.

1 month ago

end of democracy...

Dave Ross

Ross: Conservative activist earns applause for pledging an ‘end of Democracy’

The theme from Jack Posobiec's speech is that Jan. 6 was a righteous attack not on democracy, but on those who threaten democracy.

1 month ago

Image: Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, is seen on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo: Alex Brand...

Dave Ross

Ross: Voters can help cull bad politicians from the herd early

Let's remember that just about every occupant of a higher office once occupied a lower office, and was put there by us, Dave Ross says.

1 month ago

Super Bowl celebration...

Dave Ross

Ross: The NFL does it again

The NFL once again put on a show that was able to keep me tuned in for four hours even though I had no stake in either team.

2 months ago

Ross: Tracking employees’ vital signs at work via privacy pods, what could go wrong?