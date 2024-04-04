Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

White House pushes for extension of internet program aiding many Washingtonians

Apr 3, 2024, 6:42 PM | Updated: 7:58 pm

Image: The White House is seen reflected in a puddle, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C....

The White House is seen reflected in a puddle, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (File photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP)

(File photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The White House is pushing Congress to extend funding for an affordable internet program that affects hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians. It is set to expire soon.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) helps over 23 million Americans, including more than 350,000 Washington residents and around 77,000 King County residents, according to the City of Seattle and a fact sheet the White House has issued.

A news release from the White House states 1 in 8 households in Washington are saving money through the ACP.

The program gives those who qualify as low-income a $30-$75 discount on their monthly internet bill.

“In the 21st century, affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet is essential,” Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Benjamin said Monday during a press briefing, according to multiple media outlets. It’s “necessary for Americans to participate in school, do their jobs, access health care and stay connected with their loved ones.”

Past coverage: Affordable internet program may end for millions; these are other local options

Affordable internet program set to end in coming weeks

However, time is running out to get funding restored as the program is set to end at the end of this month. According to a news release the White House issued this week, President Joe Biden sent a request to Congress for $6 billion to extend the program.

“Without action, families may lose access to education, health care, job opportunities and more,” the news release states.

The White House stated that Democrats have joined Biden in support of the ACP but Republicans have “failed to act.” The White House says if Republicans continue to do nothing millions will see costs go up and some may lose internet access altogether. That point was reiterated on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday.

White House plans ‘month-long push’

That’s why the White House is doing a “month-long push to encourage Congressional Republicans to act to extend funding,” according to the news release sent to members of the media.

This month, the White House plans to send materials to Congressional leaders explaining how many people could lose their internet access if nothing happens. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will also send out letters emphasizing the issue.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also highlight the “disproportionate impact that inaction from Congressional Republicans will have on veterans, students, seniors, Black and Latino communities, and more” according to the release.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington has also joined the White House in the push to continue the ACP.

In a news release, Cantwell said there is “broad support” for additional funding. The program has grown to have over 215 co-sponsors since it was introduced.

More from Cantwell: The spud battle continues on whether to change the classification of a potato

“I want you to know that the agency remains ready to keep this program running, should Congress provide additional funding. We have come too far to allow this successful effort to promote internet access for all to end,” Cantwell said.

However, the funding has yet to be approved and until then, the Digital Equity Learning Network in King County has laid out other local low-income options.

Contributing: Steve Coogan

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washingt...

Julia Dallas

Washington man gets 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol riot actions

A man from Washington was sentenced to prison Wednesday for his involvement in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot in 2021.

23 minutes ago

Image: Neighbors in the Pierce County community of Parkland are leading a grassroots effort to pres...

Feliks Banel

Parkland School catalyzes neighbors to support South Sound community

Neighbors in Parkland, south of Tacoma, have been working for two years to save the historic Parkland School.

4 hours ago

The orphaned killer whale calf in a lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. (Jared Towers, Ehattesaht First Nati...

Heather Bosch

Rescuers make a plan to free killer whale calf   

Rescuers are working to free a 2-and-a-half-year-old killer whale that's been stranded in a lagoon off Vancouver Island.

5 hours ago

Jayda Noble...

Micki Gamez

UW basketball star talks about opportunities on and off the court for some female student-athletes

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are two of the most popular student-athletes in the country, with some very big endorsement deals. Their recognition is paving the way for other female athletes to join the NIL, which means they can make money for their name, image, and likeness. It’s an opportunity for (some college) athletes to […]

6 hours ago

Photo: Manny Ellis trial....

Julia Dallas

Officer acquitted in Manny Ellis’ death, hired in Thurston County resigns

The Tacoma officer who was acquitted in the death of Manuel Ellis has resigned two days after he was hired in Thurston County.

6 hours ago

Renton carjacking and crash. (KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Police arrest 5 suspects, including 12-year-old, in attempted carjacking, crash in Renton

Five young people were arrested after crashing a stolen car following an attempted carjacking in Renton Wednesday morning.

7 hours ago

White House pushes for extension of internet program aiding many Washingtonians