Mercer Island homes evacuated due to landslide risk

Around 20 homes in Mercer Island were evacuated overnight Wednesday over concerns of a landslide or flooding in the area.

The danger stems from a leaking underground water pipe, according to city officials. A geotechnical engineer alerted the city late Wednesday afternoon that soil conditions were unstable in the area near 95th Court SE, in the Mercerwood Estates neighborhood.

“At around 9:45 p.m., three firemen came to our door to let us know we were going to be evacuating,” Jackie Tan, a Mercer Island resident, told KIRO Newsradio. “I’m worried, uncertain about what’s going to happen the next few days.”

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) owns and maintains the 24-inch high-pressure water pipe that provides water to Mercer Island. SPU is in the process of turning off the supply to the water line. The island is currently receiving water through a secondary water main.

The city has ordered the more than two dozen residents downstream of the leak to evacuate. There’s no timeline yet for when they might be able to return to their homes, though the city has said it will post updates on its website and social media.

The Mercer Island Community & Event Center is serving as a gathering place for evacuated residents and their pets.

