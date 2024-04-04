Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Asylum-seeking refugees in Kent get to stay in hotel for another 11 days

Apr 4, 2024, 8:30 AM | Updated: 8:40 am

refugees kent...

Refugees return to the Quality Inn in Kent. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Thanks to an anonymous donation, a group of asylum-seeking refugees from Venezuela and other parts of the world will extend their stay at the Quality Inn by an additional 11 days in Kent.

The general manager of the hotel confirmed the extension to KIRO 7.

More on hotels being used as shelter: Fight over homeless hotel shelters arrives in Kirkland

Many of the refugees had run out of funds before this contribution, so they set up camp outside the Garfield Community Center in Seattle, right on the tennis courts.

Seattle City Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the city was working to try and find a solution.

KIRO 7 interviewed several individuals who had been there for hours, uncertain about their next steps.

Adriana Figueira, a refugee from Venezuela, expressed their hope for confirmation of further support to return to the hotel.

While many of the refugees KIRO 7 spoke with were thankful for the community’s contributions, they felt more resources were needed.

“They’re asking if there is any way that there can be support given to acquire the necessary documentation to get jobs and all the other services that could be provided here,” one translator at the encampment told KIRO 7.

Jason Rantz opinion: Radicals using migrants to hold city hostage, threatening another CHOP Seattle

In the meantime, the big question is what the City of Seattle does next.

Contributing: Jake Chapman, KIRO 7

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

UW NIL...

Micki Gamez

UW star basketball player is living her dream, looking toward the future

UW basketball guard Jayda Noble earn money from NIL with her partnership with JBL headphones.

40 minutes ago

mercer island landslide...

Kate Stone

Mercer Island homes evacuated due to landslide risk

Around 20 homes in Mercer Island were evacuated overnight Thursday over concerns of a landslide or flooding in the area.

2 hours ago

pfizer everett...

Lisa Brooks

Pfizer shutting down Everett plant, 119 employees out of work

Pfizer stated it is closing a manufacturing facility in Everett, and 119 employees will lose their jobs.

2 hours ago

Image: The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions and Po...

Steve Coogan

Lottery jackpots update: Powerball prize tops $1.2 billion after no winner Wednesday

A lottery jackpots update: The Powerball prize escalated to an estimated $1.23 billion after Wednesday's drawing didn't produce any winners.

9 hours ago

Photo: Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washingt...

Julia Dallas

Washington man gets 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol riot actions

A man from Washington was sentenced to prison Wednesday for his involvement in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot in 2021.

13 hours ago

Photo: Tukwila Police Department vehicle....

Julia Dallas

Tukwila police detain 4 after knife fight breaks out near elementary school

Tukwila officers detained four people after a knife fight broke out around half a mile from Cascadia View Elementary School on Tuesday.

13 hours ago

Asylum-seeking refugees in Kent get to stay in hotel for another 11 days