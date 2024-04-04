Asylum-seeking refugees in Kent get to stay in hotel for another 11 days

Thanks to an anonymous donation, a group of asylum-seeking refugees from Venezuela and other parts of the world will extend their stay at the Quality Inn by an additional 11 days in Kent.

The general manager of the hotel confirmed the extension to KIRO 7.

Many of the refugees had run out of funds before this contribution, so they set up camp outside the Garfield Community Center in Seattle, right on the tennis courts.

Seattle City Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the city was working to try and find a solution.

Our office is aware of the migrant asylum seekers who have set up an encampment at the Garfield Tennis Courts. We are working with the Mayor’s office, King County and service providers to address this situation immediately. — Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth (@CMJoyHollings) April 3, 2024

KIRO 7 interviewed several individuals who had been there for hours, uncertain about their next steps.

Adriana Figueira, a refugee from Venezuela, expressed their hope for confirmation of further support to return to the hotel.

While many of the refugees KIRO 7 spoke with were thankful for the community’s contributions, they felt more resources were needed.

“They’re asking if there is any way that there can be support given to acquire the necessary documentation to get jobs and all the other services that could be provided here,” one translator at the encampment told KIRO 7.

In the meantime, the big question is what the City of Seattle does next.

Contributing: Jake Chapman, KIRO 7

