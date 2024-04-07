Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

4-year-old Bremerton boy found after taken by mother, Amber alert canceled

Apr 7, 2024, 10:42 AM | Updated: 12:25 pm

bremerton boy...

Kitsap County Sheriff vehicle (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update — 12:04 p.m.

The Amber alert has been canceled after the missing 4-year-old boy was located.

Original Story

An Amber Alert was issued for a few hours Sunday for a boy from Bremerton who was reportedly abducted by his mother, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The alert went out shortly after 10 a.m.

According to the Amber alert, the mother of the 4-year-old boy made threats to harm herself and the boy. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office reported the boy’s mother took him from his bed at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday morning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

