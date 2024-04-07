4-year-old Bremerton boy found after taken by mother, Amber alert canceled

Update — 12:04 p.m.

The Amber alert has been canceled after the missing 4-year-old boy was located.

More missing people: Mercer Island man believed to be kidnapping, homicide victim

Original Story

An Amber Alert was issued for a few hours Sunday for a boy from Bremerton who was reportedly abducted by his mother, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The alert went out shortly after 10 a.m.

According to the Amber alert, the mother of the 4-year-old boy made threats to harm herself and the boy. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office reported the boy’s mother took him from his bed at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday morning.

More missing people: Missing Mount Vernon girl, 14, found safe in Michigan

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.