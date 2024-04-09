Republican State Senator Phil Fortunato has been involved in state government since 1998. Now, the senator said he wants to be Washington’s Secretary of State.

Fortunato announced his candidacy Monday morning. If elected, the senator said he would direct his efforts toward elections security but would focus on the front end of the elections process, rather than the back end.

“My focus is going to be on the registration. Everybody focuses on counting the ballots, well obviously that’s important stuff, but it all starts with the registration process,” Fortunato said.

Fortunato also said Washington’s government needs more balance. He offered himself as a conservative alternative.

“They have every state elected office. They have both houses of the legislature. They have the governor’s mansion. Who is the watchdog?” Fortunato said.

Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs assumed the office in 2021. He’s running for re-election.

The primary election in Washington is set for August 6. The general election is November 5.

