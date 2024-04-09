Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Judge rules Washington’s ban on high-capacity magazines is unconstitutional

Apr 9, 2024, 9:33 AM

high capacity magazines...

An employee holds a Colt AR-15 with a high capacity magazine that holds more than 30 rounds. (Photo: Thomas Cooper, Getty Images)

(Photo: Thomas Cooper, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington’s ban on high-capacity magazines is unconstitutional, Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor ruled Monday.

Bashor argued that for Washington to have specific firearm regulations that aren’t consistent with the rest of the country, the state must have historical legislation adopted around the time the Second Amendment was created.

The state must provide some history of regulation in line with the requirements of Bruen,” Bashor wrote in his ruling. “The state failed to do so. There was no appetite to limit gun rights by the Founders. Though the specific technology available today may not have been envisioned, the Founders expected technological advancements. The result is few, if any, historical analogue laws by which a state can justify a modern firearms regulation.”

In 2022, state lawmakers approved SB 5078, which made it a gross misdemeanor to manufacture, distribute, or sell magazines with more than ten rounds, violating the Washington Consumer Protection Act. The bill passed on a 55-42 party-line vote.

More on Washington’s ban on high-capacity magazines: Magazine ban headlines series of victories for state gun safety advocates

Mere minutes later, the state Supreme Court created an emergency order to keep the law in place while the state attempted to appeal the decision. According to The Seattle Times, this emergency order came in response to Bashor’s immediate injunction of the law during his ruling, which would immediately block the state from enforcing the ban.

The emergency order was filed by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who called Bashor’s ruling “incorrect.” Washington State Supreme Court Commissioner Michael Johnston granted it.

“Every court in Washington and across the country to consider challenges to a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines under the U.S. or Washington Constitution has either rejected that challenge or been overruled,” Ferguson said in response to the ruling. “This law is constitutional.”

Earlier this year, a Federal Way gun store agreed to pay a $3 million fine for selling high-capacity magazines that could hold more than ten rounds of ammunition.

More on violating the high-capacity magazine ban: Gun store in Federal Way faces $3M fine for selling high-capacity mags

According to The Seattle Times, those in favor of the high-capacity magazine ban argued both gun violence and mass shootings are “an unprecedented societal concern,” but Bashor disagreed.

“The Washington legislature has found that gun violence and mass shootings are on the increase,” Bashor wrote. “The problem, however, is not an unprecedented societal concern.”

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest Politics

oregon drug possession...

Kate Stone

Oregon ends decriminalization of drugs, joins Washington in pushing jail or treatment

Oregon Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek signed into law a bill that recriminalizes the possession of small amounts of drugs.

7 days ago

Image: In this photo provided by the Australian Federal Police, a suspect's computer is displayed o...

Frank Sumrall and Steve Coogan

Son of former Seattle Mayor McGinn faces child pornography charges

Jack McGinn -- son of former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn -- has been charged with two felony counts related to child pornography.

7 days ago

seattle city council protest...

Frank Sumrall

Video: SPD releases footage of Seattle City Council protest, 6 arrested

SPD released new footage of officers arresting individuals after a Seattle city council meeting protest went awry late February.

7 days ago

Image: Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim McDermott from Washington speaks during a House Ways and Mea...

Steve Coogan

Ex-US Rep. McDermott says he found what he fought for when he went abroad

Former Washington Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim McDermott, 87, has detailed his move to the village of Civrac-en-Médoc, France.

9 days ago

Photo: Potatoes....

Julia Dallas

Are potatoes vegetables or grains? Sen. Cantwell joins lawmakers in debate

Potatoes could soon have more in common with rice than carrots as the USDA looks into reclassifying the vegetable as a grain.

11 days ago

Photo: Natural gas....

Kate Stone

Inslee signs natural gas bill into law, critics say it comes at expense of customers

A controversial natural gas bill is now law. But the heated debate over how we warm our homes is far from over.

11 days ago

Judge rules Washington’s ban on high-capacity magazines is unconstitutional