The Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Anacortes is closed until further notice.

Management blames technical issues but would not provide details. A brief update clarified that the closure was not part of any scheduled maintenance.

The casino did not give a heads-up to people with reservations at the lodge. It has been closed since Friday.

In a statement on the casino’s website:

Our technical issues will require us to remain closed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. Our team is actively working to resolve the issues. Updates on our reopening will be provided as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued support.”

Located on the Washington coast, the casino, which opened in 1994, is owned and operated by the tribal community.

A worker, who preferred to remain anonymous, told KIRO 7 that they were focused on fixing the casino’s internet connectivity.

“The gaming floor is closed. Food and beverage outlets are closed,” the worker said. “They haven’t given us any kind of update via email like they usually do.”

Greg Sullivan, a former casino employee, expressed his concern for the workers.

“The casino industry does not close on a Friday or a Saturday night, especially on the first Friday or Saturday of the month,” he told KIRO 7. “The only time I remember the casino ever emptying was when someone mistakenly pulled the fire alarm.”

Sullivan’s worry extends to the staff who rely on tips to cover their monthly bills.

“This impact is substantial on the workers, particularly the ones that are not salaried employees,” he stated. “The public absolutely deserves the truth. You have a large community there that is impacted by them not being open.”

The last time the casino was closed this long was in March 2020 due to COVID-19 safety measures. There’s no word on when the lodge will reopen.

MyNorthwest has reached out to the casino via phone and email, but has not heard back as of this reporting.

