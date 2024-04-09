Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MICKI GAMEZ

Pet allergies … are you missing the signs?

Apr 8, 2024, 5:02 PM | Updated: 5:04 pm

Photo: Your dog could be suffering from spring allergies and you might be missing the signs. A loca...

Your dog could be suffering from spring allergies and you might be missing the signs. A local vet said allergies are year-round for dogs. (Photo courtesy of Micki Gamez, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo courtesy of Micki Gamez, KIRO Newsradio)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


Micki Gamez -- KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Your dog could be suffering from spring allergies and you might be missing the signs.

Local veterinarian Dr. Mona Radashwar said allergies run the entire year for dogs.

“We’ll just see it all year round,” she said. “We also see it in the humans. You know, it manifests with the sneezing and itchy eyes. We see it more commonly in the dogs, just in the skin and the ears and in the anal glands.”

If your dog is scratching more than usual, you should take them in to be seen to figure out what’s causing the reaction.

The most common allergy — food.

“Honestly, we see food allergies a lot more,” Radashwar said. “Like that’s the number one thing we start with is food allergies.”

And the most cost-effective way to figure out what’s wrong is to do a food trial diet. It’s where you avoid one or more foods for a period of time to see if the allergy symptoms go away.

What is not a common allergy symptom in dogs? Sneezing. A lot.

“We see the sneezing for allergies, really less. So in that case, I would say, try Zyrtec and let time pass and see how it goes. But if you want to get to the bottom of it and figure out exactly what is causing the sneezing, then there is allergy testing available,” Radashwar said.

Local vet says blood tests can identify allergies for pets

Just like with humans, there are blood tests that can identify what pollen or environmental allergen is causing the irritation. Radashwar said once the allergen is discovered, your four-legged baby can try a specific vaccine that goes in the mouth.

But can dogs suffer from high pollen counts like humans?

“Yeah, sure. We’ll do one of these blood tests or go to the dermatologist and they’ll do the intradermal,” Radashwar said. “And they’ll put all the antigens in the skin and see which one swells up the most.”

And so then, you have a profile about what your dog is allergic to,” she continued.

But what are you going to do if your dog is allergic to pollen?

Radashwar said, most commonly, dog owners just ignore the symptoms.

If you suspect your dog is suffering, call the vet and follow their advice. If you can fork over a few hundred dollars or more, get the blood test and offer your pup some relief.

You can read more of Micki Gamez’s stories here. Follow Micki on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here. 

Micki Gamez

Photo: Snohomish County bus....

Micki Gamez

Snohomish County transit announces major changes as Lynnwood light rail set to launch

When the Lynnwood light rail starts in August, the public transit authority of Snohomish County plans to stop running buses into Seattle.

3 days ago

Image: A Pierce Transit Stream Bus can be seen in Pierce County....

Micki Gamez

South Sound travelers may opt for transit after major service change

It's been seven years since Pierce Transit announced a major service change. The change means more access to Tacoma and the region.

13 days ago

Photo: Scientists may soon be able to make insulin from cow's milk....

Micki Gamez

‘Got Milk?’ could soon mean ‘Got Insulin?’ after scientists genetically alter cow

Professor Matt Wheeler and his team genetically altered a Jersey cow in Sao Paulo, Brazil to produce human insulin in its milk.

18 days ago

Photo: The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the...

Micki Gamez

Hyundai owners were able to get free anti-theft software updates

This weekend, a free software upgrade for Hyundai owners will take place at four locations throughout Western Washington.

23 days ago

Photo: A visitor at the Doney Coe Pet Clinic....

Micki Gamez

‘This was my way of helping Seattle’: Local vet makes huge donation to free pet clinic

The cost of pet care is going up and some families simply can't afford it. One pet clinic is making a difference.

1 month ago

Image: Alaska Airlines planes are pictured at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport the day after Ho...

Micki Gamez

Gamez asks: Do you need rental car insurance?

The cost was the same as if we rented a basic economy car for four. So it begs the question -- did we really need rental car insurance?

1 month ago

Pet allergies … are you missing the signs?