Is it worth it? Let her work it — Missy Elliott, Ciara coming to Seattle

Take it back to the 2000s this summer. R&B queen Missy Elliott is coming to Seattle and she’s bringing stars Ciara and Busta Rhymes.

Fans can look forward to an “out of this world experience” on her first-ever headlining tour, according to Billboard.

You probably recognize Missy Elliott from her famous songs “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It” — “I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it, Ti esrever dna ti pilf nwod gnaht ym tup i.” She has won multiple Grammy Awards, several MTV Video Music Awards and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.

But that’s not all fans can look forward to. Missy Elliott is bringing two big names with her, Ciara and Busta Rhymes.

Ciara’s music is “Automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh.”

Locals might recognize Ciara by her husband, former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. But the popstar is much more than that with a Grammy Award under her belt.

Ciara’s top songs are “One, Two Step” with Missy Elliott and “Goodies,” according to Amazon Music.

The tour wouldn’t be complete without rapper Busta Rhymes. According to IMDB, he has won six music-related awards and has been nominated for 45 others.

His song “Don’t Cha” had a hold on the early 2000s. While his popular song “STAND UP” was released more recently in 2023.

Also joining in on the fun is special guest Timbaland. You may recognize his song “Apologize” with OneRepublic.

Missy Elliott shared her excitement for the tour with Billboard.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” Elliott said in a statement to Billboard. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

The “Out of This World: The Experience Tour” will be at Climate Pledge Arena on July 6. Presale tickets will be released Thursday at 10 a.m. on Climate Pledge Arena’s website.

Other big names coming to Climate Pledge Arena are Justin Timberlake on May 2 and May 3, Melanie Martinez on May 10, Chris Brown on July 26 and Usher on November 10.

