Pearl Jam to embark on global 2024 tour for new album “Dark Matter”

The multi-platinum-selling and legendary local rock group Pearl Jam is embarking on a new tour to showcase their forthcoming album “Dark Matter,” the band’s twelfth LP and first since 2020.

Pearl Jam will perform at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on May 28 and 30.

The tour kicks off May 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia before the Hall of Fame rock band makes its way through several U.S. locations before taking the tour overseas to the U.K. and Europe. The band returns to the U.S. in August for the east coast leg of the tour before a run of Australian shows closes out the tour, scheduled for November. In total, the tour has 35 scheduled dates across nine countries.

A complete list of concert dates is available on the band’s website. The tour will crescendo with a headlining performance at BottleRock in Napa Valley, California on May 25.

This announcement followed the band’s release of a new single, “Dark Matter” — the titular track on their upcoming album. The record was produced by Andrew Watt and has been in the works since 2021. Watt previously worked with The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus, among others.

“When we were in the studio with him this past year, he really kicked our asses, got us focused and playing, song after song,” Pearl Jam guitarist Mick McCready said in an interview with Louder Sound last month. “It took a long time to make ‘Gigaton,’ but this new one didn’t take long. Andrew was like: ‘You guys take forever to make records. Let’s do this, right now.’ Andrew pushed us to play as hard and melodic and thoughtful as we’ve done in a long time.”

McCready hinted this album is a return to the bands’ 90s, grungy, hard rock roots. The album has 11 tracks including the already-released single.

Pearl Jam toured in 2023 for a brief stretch, performed in Chicago, Austin and more, including the Ohana Festival, before frontman Eddie Vedder played two intimate solo shows on Oct. 23 and 24 at Benaroya Hall in Seattle.

“Dark Matter” will be released in full April 19, the same day Taylor Swift is dropping her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

