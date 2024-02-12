Stepping off the stage in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Usher has announced new dates Monday morning for his U.S. tour – and Seattle is included.

Along with adding more dates in Atlanta, Usher announced a concert at Climate Plege Arena on Nov. 11.

Tickets are on sale Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Guess what? NEW CITIES ADDED to USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE. I’m #COMINGHOME to the A-TOWN to kick it all off. Plus, 2 additional dates in Atlanta! 🍑 Tickets on sale Fri, Feb 16 @ 10am local. Sign up for the fan presale starting Wed, Feb 14 @ 10am at https://t.co/0yQPF9MEQd 👈🏾 pic.twitter.com/DcmVbSzFlO — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 12, 2024

Fans can also sign up for a presale starting Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

Other concert news: Madonna to reschedule Seattle concerts after hospitalization