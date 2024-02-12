Close
Fresh off the Super Bowl, Usher adds Seattle show to US tour

Feb 12, 2024, 9:33 AM | Updated: 9:39 am

Super Bowl Football - Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Stepping off the stage in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Usher has announced new dates Monday morning for his U.S. tour – and Seattle is included.

Along with adding more dates in Atlanta, Usher announced a concert at Climate Plege Arena on Nov. 11.

Tickets are on sale Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Fans can also sign up for a presale starting Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

Other concert news: Madonna to reschedule Seattle concerts after hospitalization

Fresh off the Super Bowl, Usher adds Seattle show to US tour