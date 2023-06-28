Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Madonna postpones tour after hospitalization for ‘serious bacterial infection’

Jun 28, 2023, 2:16 PM

madonna...

Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Madonna’s upcoming Celebration tour has been postponed after a medical emergency forced her to be hospitalized in an intensive care unit, according to a statement from her manager.

Guy Oseary announced the postponement of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s tour in a statement on his Instagram account, Variety reported.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” the statement read. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

More from Seattle concerts: Chateau Ste. Michelle announces 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guy Oseary (@guyoseary)

Madonna, 64, announced the Celebration tour in January and was supposed to be a four-decade review of the singer’s greatest hits over her four-decade career, Rolling Stone reported. It was supposed to begin on July 15 in Vancouver, followed by two dates in Seattle. The tour was expected to run through Dec. 1 in Amsterdam, according to the magazine.

The 43-date international tour also had scheduled shows in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, Variety reported.

Madonna also added supplemental dates in the U.S. in December and January, followed by four shows in Mexico City, CNN reported.

Madonna had hip replacement surgery in late 2020, People reported. That came 11 months after she was injured and forced to cancel several shows on the North American leg of her Madame X tour, according to the magazine.

According to Billboard, the Material Girl has had 12 hits reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, with 38 songs reaching the top 10. The tour was set to net her more than $100 million, the music website reported.

According to Billboard Boxscore, Madonna has grossed a reported $1.376 billion and has sold 11.7 million tickets at 575 shows. She is the most successful female act in Boxscore history, Billboard reported.

Madonna was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

Local News

Downtown Seattle Revitalization Plan...

Bill Kaczaraba

Mayor Harrell, under fire to get things done, proposes downtown plan

With mounting crime, homelessness, and drug and graffiti issues, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a plan he hopes will turn things around.

17 hours ago

human remains titan submersible...

Patrick Whittle

US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has likely recovered human remains from the wreckage of the Titan submersible and is bringing the evidence back to the U.S.

17 hours ago

boeing union strike contract...

L.B. Gilbert

Boeing supplier and union reach tentative contact, end strike

Spirit AeroSystems, a Kansas-based Aerospace company, has reached a tentative settlement with striking machinists

17 hours ago

A man was stabbed with what Seattle police describe as a "samurai sword" when he was trying to stea...

L.B. Gilbert

Alleged burglar stabbed with ‘samurai sword’ after attacking homeowner with pitchfork

A man was stabbed with what Seattle police describe as a "samurai sword" when he was trying to steal from a residence in North Beacon Hill.

17 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Nationwide flight fiasco leads to long lines at Sea-Tac Airport

Flight delays are stacking up before the holiday weekend. Nationwide, thousands of flights were canceled because of bad weather.

17 hours ago

Amtrak derail...

Associated Press

Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after hitting truck on tracks in Southern California

An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers with a scheduled stop in Seattle derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in Southern California, and only minor injuries were reported, authorities said.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Madonna postpones tour after hospitalization for ‘serious bacterial infection’