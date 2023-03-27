LOCAL NEWS
Chateau Ste. Michelle announces 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup
The lineup for Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery’s 2023 Summer Concert Series is here with tickets set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, April 3. You can find more information and buy tickets online.
Despite tickets going on sale next week, a few of the performances are already sold out.
Last week, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery partnered with Live Nation — a premiere live entertainment company — to become its first-ever national wine category sponsor.
Chateau Ste. Michelle winery is both the oldest and largest winery in the Pacific Northwest. It put its 118-acre Woodinville property up for sale last year.
The artists performing this year and their concert dates are listed below.
May 25-26: James Taylor (SOLD OUT)
May 28: Backroads Blues Festival: Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa
June 4: Ringo Starr & his All-Starr Band
June 8: Rodrigo y Gabriela with Bahamas
June 9: Elvis Costello & the Imposters with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
June 18: Barenaked Ladies with Semisonic and Del Amitri
June 21: Whiskey Myers (SOLD OUT)
June 23: Taj Mahal Quartet and Los Lobos with North Mississippi All-Stars
June 24: Kelsea Ballerini with Georgia Webster (SOLD OUT)
June 25: Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth and Yonder Mountain String Band
July 1: Charlie Puth with Alexander Stewart
July 8: Fitz and the Tantrums
July 9: Diana Krall
July 14-15: Jason Mraz and his Superband
July 16: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with Shawn Colvin
July 20: Sheryl Crow
July 21: Trampled by Turtles with Amigo the Devil
July 22-23: Gary Clark Jr.
July 27 and 30: Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph
July 28: Tori Amos
July 29: Rain — A Tribute to the Beatles
Aug. 2: Amos Lee with Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Aug. 4: Michael Franti & Spearhead with Soja
Aug. 5: Regina Spektor
Aug. 6: The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Aug. 20: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
Aug. 23: Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova of The Swell Season
Aug. 27: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
Aug. 31: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off the Earth
Sept. 2-3: Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.
Sept. 15: Steve Miller Band
Sept. 16-17: Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional
Sept. 22: Natalie Merchant