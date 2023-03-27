Chateau Ste. Michelle announces 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup

The lineup for Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery’s 2023 is here with tickets set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, April 3. You can find more information and buy tickets .

Despite tickets going on sale next week, a few of the performances are already sold out.

Last week, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery partnered with Live Nation — a premiere live entertainment company — to become its first-ever national wine category sponsor.

Chateau Ste. Michelle winery is both the oldest and largest winery in the Pacific Northwest. It put its 118-acre Woodinville property up for sale last year.

The artists performing this year and their concert dates are listed below.

May 25-26: James Taylor (SOLD OUT)

May 28: Backroads Blues Festival: Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa

June 4: Ringo Starr & his All-Starr Band

June 8: Rodrigo y Gabriela with Bahamas

June 9: Elvis Costello & the Imposters with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

June 18: Barenaked Ladies with Semisonic and Del Amitri

June 21: Whiskey Myers (SOLD OUT)

June 23: Taj Mahal Quartet and Los Lobos with North Mississippi All-Stars

June 24: Kelsea Ballerini with Georgia Webster (SOLD OUT)

June 25: Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth and Yonder Mountain String Band

July 1: Charlie Puth with Alexander Stewart

July 8: Fitz and the Tantrums

July 9: Diana Krall

July 14-15: Jason Mraz and his Superband

July 16: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with Shawn Colvin

July 20: Sheryl Crow

July 21: Trampled by Turtles with Amigo the Devil

July 22-23: Gary Clark Jr.

July 27 and 30: Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph

July 28: Tori Amos

July 29: Rain — A Tribute to the Beatles

Aug. 2: Amos Lee with Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Aug. 4: Michael Franti & Spearhead with Soja

Aug. 5: Regina Spektor

Aug. 6: The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Aug. 20: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes

Aug. 23: Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova of The Swell Season

Aug. 27: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Aug. 31: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off the Earth

Sept. 2-3: Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.

Sept. 15: Steve Miller Band

Sept. 16-17: Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional

Sept. 22: Natalie Merchant

