Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Chateau Ste. Michelle announces 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup

Mar 27, 2023, 12:57 PM
chateau ste. michelle...
Musicians Ben Harper and Ziggy Marley perform onstage. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The lineup for Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery’s 2023 Summer Concert Series is here with tickets set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, April 3. You can find more information and buy tickets online.

Despite tickets going on sale next week, a few of the performances are already sold out.

Seattle’s Bumbershoot is back for a post-pandemic performance

Last week, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery partnered with Live Nation — a premiere live entertainment company — to become its first-ever national wine category sponsor.

Chateau Ste. Michelle winery is both the oldest and largest winery in the Pacific Northwest. It put its 118-acre Woodinville property up for sale last year.

The artists performing this year and their concert dates are listed below.

May 25-26: James Taylor (SOLD OUT)
May 28: Backroads Blues Festival: Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa
June 4: Ringo Starr & his All-Starr Band
June 8: Rodrigo y Gabriela with Bahamas
June 9: Elvis Costello & the Imposters with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
June 18: Barenaked Ladies with Semisonic and Del Amitri
June 21: Whiskey Myers (SOLD OUT)
June 23: Taj Mahal Quartet and Los Lobos with North Mississippi All-Stars
June 24: Kelsea Ballerini with Georgia Webster (SOLD OUT)
June 25: Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth and Yonder Mountain String Band
July 1: Charlie Puth with Alexander Stewart
July 8: Fitz and the Tantrums
July 9: Diana Krall
July 14-15: Jason Mraz and his Superband
July 16: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with Shawn Colvin
July 20: Sheryl Crow
July 21: Trampled by Turtles with Amigo the Devil
July 22-23: Gary Clark Jr.
July 27 and 30: Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph
July 28: Tori Amos
July 29: Rain — A Tribute to the Beatles
Aug. 2: Amos Lee with Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Aug. 4: Michael Franti & Spearhead with Soja
Aug. 5: Regina Spektor
Aug. 6: The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Aug. 20: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
Aug. 23: Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova of The Swell Season
Aug. 27: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
Aug. 31: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off the Earth
Sept. 2-3: Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.
Sept. 15: Steve Miller Band
Sept. 16-17: Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional
Sept. 22: Natalie Merchant

Lineup announced for 2023 Capitol Hill Block Party

Local News

Fauntleroy sinkhole...
Kate Stone

Sinkhole causing delays at Fauntleroy ferry terminal

A sinkhole at the Fauntleroy ferry terminal is causing a major slowdown for drivers on Vashon Island Monday.
16 hours ago
studded tires...
Ted Buehner

Buehner: Don’t forget to remove studded tires by end of March

WSDOT said studded tires damage pavement, costing taxpayers’ additional road repair and maintenance expenditures.
16 hours ago
avalanche...
L.B. Gilbert

Report tells story of ‘traumatic fall’ after fatal Colchuck avalanche

The fatal avalanche in late February was especially deadly due to "the extremely steep, sustained nature of the terrain." 
16 hours ago
car...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle police search for car in connection to Lyft driver’s murder

Seattle Police are asking for the public's help identifying a car they believe is connected to the killing of a Lyft driver in Belltown.
16 hours ago
Ship Canal Bridge encampment...
L.B. Gilbert

Controversial Ship Canal Bridge encampment clean-up underway

Cleanup of the Ship Canal bridge encampment begins Monday after WSDOT said that they would be clearing underneath the highway after protests
16 hours ago
parking rates...
L.B. Gilbert

On-street parking rates increase this spring across Seattle

Starting Monday, some neighborhoods in Seattle will see on-street parking rates increase with SDOT's regular seasonal update.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Chateau Ste. Michelle announces 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup