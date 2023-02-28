Close
LOCAL NEWS

Lineup announced for 2023 Capitol Hill Block Party

Feb 28, 2023, 1:07 PM | Updated: 2:20 pm
capitol hill block party...
Capitol Hill Block Party (Photo from Flickr @TheDrainage)
(Photo from Flickr @TheDrainage)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Capitol Hill Block Party is back with the reveal of its 2023 lineup featuring big-name artists like Denzel Curry, Louis the Child, Sofi Tukker, Washington-based band Goth Babe, and Rebecca Black — who continues to shed her image as “the artist who gave us the viral sensation ‘Friday’ 11 years ago.”

The 25th anniversary of the summer festival that takes over the Pike-Pine corridor will be held July 21-23.

Seattle’s Bumbershoot is back for a post-pandemic performance

Presale three-day general admission and VIP passes are now on sale, with a public sale date starting Friday, Mar. 3, at 9 a.m.

The Block Party is an all-ages festival, with the outdoor Main and Vera stages having the biggest, headlining acts. However, the Neumos, Barboza, Vermillion, and Cha Cha Stages are for those 21 and over because they are within either the beer garden, a bar, or a 21+ venue.

Capitol Hill Block Party 2023 Festival Lineup features:

Louis the Child — Sofi Tukker — Denzel Curry — pinkpantheress — Madeon — Goth Babe — Rico Nasty — Channel Tres — DRAMA — Jean Dawson — Empress Of — Rebecca Black — Between Friends — JAWNY — redveil — Surf Mesa — Slayyyter — Elohim — Coco & Clair Clair — Jadu Heart — Sofia Kourtesis — spill tab — Wavedash — Momma — underscores — binki — MAVI — Sea Lemon — Husbands — renforshort — Eliza McLamb — Plastic Picnic — Samurai Del — Annika Bennet — i///u — Avery Cochrane — Taylar Elizza Beth — Acid Tongue — Mooncakes’ Drag Showcase — Fluung — The Kerrys — Stella Mar — Shelf Nunny & SkyDyv — Lemon Boy — Paper Idol — This Blinding Light — Fluencie — Samara Lennoxx — Coral Grief — N3ptune & Rusty Steve — Weep Wave — Daizha — Mia Day — Early Internet — TERMINATor CHVRNS Crissy P — Talaya. — harley — Fortress of the Bear — Mr. Dinkles — Conversation Pit — Flesh Produce —BRUJITA XO — Karma Rivera — Jaws of Brooklyn — Salt Lick

