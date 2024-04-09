Close
CHOKEPOINTS

All Seattle I-5 north lanes to close Tuesday night

Apr 9, 2024, 2:23 PM | Updated: 2:35 pm

I-5 near Seneca Street in Seattle. (Photo: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing all lanes on Interstate 5 north Tuesday evening in downtown Seattle.

It’s part of the Improve Mobility Project, which started 3 years ago and is expected to wrap up some time by the end of summer.

So far crews have added a lane at Seneca Street in Seattle, added ramp meters to improve traffic flow and now electronic sign boards are going up.

This shuts down all northbound lanes on the mainline and collector-distributor between Interstate 90 (I-90) and Olive Way, with lane reductions beginning at 9 p.m. All lanes are set to close by midnight.

Those needing to access downtown should take the Edgar Martinez Drive exit or head east on I-90 and exit at Rainier Avenue.

The express lanes will remain open for drivers heading north of downtown.

All lanes will reopen Wednesday by 4 a.m.

