Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Gun shop owner sold ‘hundreds’ of these after ban was briefly lifted

Apr 10, 2024, 2:44 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm

Magazines for an AK-47, left, and an AR-15 assault rifle, right, get loaded in 2018 in Utah....

Magazines for an AK-47, left, and an AR-15 assault rifle, right, get loaded in 2018 in Utah. (Photo: George Frey, Getty Images)

(Photo: George Frey, Getty Images)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

The Washington State Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments next week on the state’s ban on high-capacity gun magazines.

The case stems from the owner of Gators Custom Guns Inc. in Kelso, Wally Wentz.

State of Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued Wentz for violating the law — passed in 2022 — that forbids the distribution of gun magazines that hold more than ten rounds of ammunition.

Associated Press: At least two shot when gunfire erupts at Philadelphia Eid event

“Today’s decision is incorrect and we will immediately file a motion asking the State Supreme Court to keep this public safety law in effect,” Ferguson said in a statement.  “Every court in Washington and across the country to consider challenges to a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines under the U.S. or Washington Constitution has either rejected that challenge or been overruled. This law is constitutional.”

Wentz doesn’t deny that he sold the magazines. In fact, Wentz said his store sold “hundreds” in about two hours before the attorney general requested and was granted a court order that keeps the ban in place until the Supreme Court makes a decision.

“He (the attorney general) can prove by his own words that I sold five standard-capacity magazines to one of his minions at my store—myself, personally, not a subordinate—so, yes,” he explained.

But while supporters of the law say it will help deter mass shootings, Wentz says he believes the ban is unconstitutional.

“And that was a fight worth fighting, in my opinion, so here we are,” he said.

More news on gun violence: Gunfight at South Florida bar leaves 2 dead and 7 injured

He won a victory in court on Monday when a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge ruled in his favor.

Wentz, who told KIRO Newsradio his store is usually closed on Monday, quickly opened the doors.

“And a lot of people opined what they thought about this whole subject with their billfolds,” he said. “They bought magazines up the kazoo, young lady.”

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here. Follow Heather on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Fans look on and cheer before the UW Huskies' game against Oregon at Husky Stadium in Seattl...

Kate Stone

‘Very concerning’: UW students, staff question response to football player accused of rape

Some at the University of Washington are expressing alarm at the school's treatment of a player who has been charged with raping two women.

3 hours ago

Image: American Amanda Knox delivers a speech during a panel session entitled "Trial by Media" duri...

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Amanda Knox back in front of an Italian court

Amanda Knox is again defending herself in an Italian court.

3 hours ago

Bel-Red Fire...

James Lynch

Bellevue strip mall fire leads to huge response, evacuations

Eastside firefighters were called to a strip mall Wednesday morning in the Bel-Red neighborhood on Northwest 20th Street.

4 hours ago

lakewood shots fired...

Kate Stone

Fight outside Lakewood bar ends in shots fired, woman shot

A physical fight between a group of women outside a Lakewood bar early Wednesday morning ended with shot being fired, injuring one.

6 hours ago

Image: All general-purpose lanes were blocked leaving just the left HOV lane open on I-5 south of 2...

Steve Coogan

Military vehicle accident on I-5 north in Federal Way cleared after snarling traffic

A rollover vehicle accident Wednesday caused significant backups and delays for multiple hours before being cleared.

7 hours ago

FILE - Travelers walk through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Seat...

Angela Poe Russell

Angela Poe Russell: You never know where your next big life lesson will come from

You never know where your next big life lesson will come from.

8 hours ago

Gun shop owner sold ‘hundreds’ of these after ban was briefly lifted