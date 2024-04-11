Maybe you have moved to a new neighborhood and are wondering where to grab a bite, or perhaps you are in a bit of a food rut and are looking for your next favorite spot. Either way, the spring edition of Seattle Restaurant Week returns this weekend and it may help food fans find a new spot they call their favorite.

But what is Seattle Restaurant Week?

“It’s basically a celebration and support of the greater Seattle area’s culinary community. From restaurants to popups, to food trucks, really a way for people to explore the diversity and craft that’s throughout the region,” Mariah DeLeo, the program director for Good Food Economy, said to KIRO Newsradio.

DeLeo went on to say that Restaurant Week not only acts a promotional tool for local eateries, it allows curious area residents opportunities to try new places in neighborhoods they may not visit often.

“It works as a dining promotion for two weeks. Restaurants offer curated menus for a bunch of different meals at a bunch of different prices. People can use our directory and map to go out and find menus that look really appealing to them and explore new neighborhoods and support our local economy over good food.”

Supporting local while new businesses get built

It’s also is a great way to support a local eatery.

“Even the most celebrated and lauded restaurants are often running with a bunch of challenges,” DeLeo said. “Sometimes we may take them for granted, restaurants face a lot of challenges and they are still in need of a lot of support.”

It’s also an opportunity for new businesses to break out onto the scene.

“(Good Food Economy) is an economic development nonprofit and we like to help small businesses come into their own and thrive,” DeLeo explained. “Popups are often the first step for a lot of restaurants. Most will become brick and mortar, others won’t. But this is their way to test out their cuisine, find an audience and a good way to get their feet wet in the culinary world.”

Finding a participating restaurant has been made easy, thanks to the Seattle Restaurant Week website. It’s there where you will find places to try, menus, hours and a helpful map displaying the neighborhoods to check out.

“All menus are up, we have over 200 participating locations on SRweek.org. You can go there and search by price points, so you can really find the price point for you and really explore the menus,” DeLeo said.

It’s not just dinner either, there are brunch, lunch and small plate options. Even some drink flights and charcuterie boards. One thing DeLeo says is a must: Plan ahead. Check places’ hours of operations and reservations are always recommended.

Seattle Restaurant Week begins Sunday and lasts through April 27. All of the details can be viewed at SRWeek.org.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.