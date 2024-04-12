You’ve done it! Congratulations on making it to the weekend. Your reward? Lots of cool things to do!

Washington State Spring Fair

It’s the opening weekend of the Washington State Spring Fair in Puyallup.

There’s all your classic fair fun, including Motorsports Mayhem and a trip back to the Jurassic Era with full-scale animatronic dinosaurs!

You can get tickets at thefair.com

Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival

It’s the Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival at the Seattle Center and Armory. You can learn about why these trees are so popular and their history, while enjoying tea ceremonies, folktales, and other celebrations of Japanese culture. The Festival is free, open to the public and runs today through Sunday, 11-5.

Latin Music and Art

Tonight at the Hotel Crocodile, it’s a night of Latin Music and Art. There will be live music, films, photography, tattooing, and food. The event is free to attend, but it is 21+.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Restless Leg Tour

If you want to see some titans of comedy, tickets are still available for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Restless Leg Tour tomorrow. There are two shows at the WAMU theater, 3 and 6 pm. Tickets are limited and it is a bit on the pricey side of things to do this weekend. Get tickets from wamutheater.com

Northwest Spring Show

It’s the 35th annual Best of the Northwest Spring Show. It’s a two day show that showcases handmade art from all mediums by over 100 artists. You can even see how the art gets made during the Artists in Action events going on, plus there will be demos and plenty of chances to learn a new craft. All ages are welcome and tickets can be found at nwartalliance.org.

Public Mending Fair

If you are like me and holes in your clothes is a common experience, the Refugee Artisan Initiative is here to help with the Public Mending Fair. From Noon to 3 on Saturday at the Maker Space, the Initiative will help with sewing a button, sewing an open seam, patching a hole and hemming pants. You can bring up to three articles of clothing and visitors will have up to 20 minutes of free mending service. First come, first serve. More details at refugeesarts.org

Georgetown Makers Market and Bar Hop

Enjoy a cold beer and check out the shops of Georgetown with the Georgetown Makers Market and Bar Hop. There will be 30 shop makers to check out, showing off their goods of home decor, metal working, prints, and more. Local breweries like Jellyfish Brewing are part of the bar hop. The fun starts Saturday at noon.

Seattle Resturaunt Week

Seattle Resturaunt week begins on Sunday, and if you are curious what exactly IS Seattle Restaurant week?

Mariah DeLeo of the Good Food Economy is helping put on the event:

It’s basically a celebration and support of the greater Seattle area’s culinary community. So everyone from restaurants to pop-ups to food trucks. It’s really a way for people to explore the diversity and the craft that’s throughout our whole region. So it basically works as a dining promotion for two weeks and restaurants offer curated items on menus for a bunch of different meals for a bunch of different prices dure to meet most budgets. At $20, $35, $50, and $65. People can use our directory and map and they can go out and find menus that are really appealing to them and explore new neighborhoods and new restaurants. And support our local community over good food.”

Check out SRweek.org

Washington Park Arboretum plant sale

If you need some plants for your home or garden, the Washington Park Arboretum is having a plant sale on Sunday from 10-2. There will be trees, shrubs perenials and more available to buy. Parking and admission is free.

These are just some of the MANY things going on this weekend. If I missed something or if you know something cool going on, let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com