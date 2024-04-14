Close
Crews put out fire that engulfs Snoqualmie business

Apr 14, 2024, 10:02 AM | Updated: 10:03 am

Photo: At 6:39 a.m., Eastside Fire crews extinguished most of the fire at a Snoqualmie business....

At 6:39 a.m., Eastside Fire crews extinguished most of the fire at a Snoqualmie business. (Photo courtesy of Eastside Fire and Rescue)

(Photo courtesy of Eastside Fire and Rescue)

BY JULIA DALLAS


Eastside Fire and Rescue crews were able to put out a fire that completely engulfed a Snoqualmie business.

The flames took over a business in the 8100 block of Railroad Avenue Southeast.

Eastside Fire posted that the building caught fire at 5:24 a.m. Sunday.

At 5:47 a.m., crews reported the fire fully immersed the building. Railroad Avenue was closed for a couple of hours while crews worked to contain the fire from outside.

At 6:39 a.m., crews extinguished most of the fire but were still working.

Around 7:30 a.m., Eastside Fire reported the fire was under control.

Seattle Police pursue, capture carjacking suspects after chase across several cities

However, crews remained at the scene to examine the aftermath.

“This is absolutely a tragic loss for the community but I’m so glad it was just the building,” commented one person, under Eastside Fire’s post on X, with the username MrSnoqualmie at 8:41 a.m. Sunday.

Eastside Fire reported no one was hurt. Although, the King County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit is looking into what happened.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

