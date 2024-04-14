Crews put out fire that engulfs Snoqualmie business

Eastside Fire and Rescue crews were able to put out a fire that completely engulfed a Snoqualmie business.

The flames took over a business in the 8100 block of Railroad Avenue Southeast.

Eastside Fire posted that the building caught fire at 5:24 a.m. Sunday.

At 5:47 a.m., crews reported the fire fully immersed the building. Railroad Avenue was closed for a couple of hours while crews worked to contain the fire from outside.

At 6:39 a.m., crews extinguished most of the fire but were still working.

Around 7:30 a.m., Eastside Fire reported the fire was under control.

However, crews remained at the scene to examine the aftermath.

“This is absolutely a tragic loss for the community but I’m so glad it was just the building,” commented one person, under Eastside Fire’s post on X, with the username MrSnoqualmie at 8:41 a.m. Sunday.

Eastside Fire reported no one was hurt. Although, the King County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit is looking into what happened.

