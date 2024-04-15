Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

46 arrested after pro-Palestinian protest shut down SEA Airport road for hours

Apr 15, 2024, 3:20 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm

The expressway leading to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was blocked by pro-Palestinian protesters on Monday, April 15, 2024. Image: Tow trucks clear the scene of a pro-Palestinian protest on Monday, April 15, 2024 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Image: A tow truck removes one of the cars blocking the expressway leading to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday, April 15, 2024. A pro-Palestinian protest closed the road to the airport. Image: A tow truck removes one of the cars blocking the expressway leading to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday, April 15, 2024. A pro-Palestinian protest closed the road to the airport. Image: A tow truck removes one of the cars blocking the expressway leading to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday, April 15, 2024 as people walk by with suitcases toward the airport. A pro-Palestinian protest closed the road to the airport. Image:A tow truck removes one of the cars blocking the expressway leading to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday, April 15, 2024 as people walk by with suitcases toward the airport. A pro-Palestinian protest closed the road to the airport
Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered across the nation Monday, including in the Seattle area, blocking landmarks and highways to bring attention to the war in the Middle East.

The expressway to the Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA) Airport was blocked by protesters for several hours. Subsequently, 46 people have been arrested and sent to SCORE for processing, according to spokesperson for the Port of Seattle Perry Cooper.

However, Cooper said, more people may be arrested as an investigation continues.

Fortunately for travelers, the road is back open and traffic is flowing through. However, many flyers had to leave their cars, luggage in hand, and walk to the airport. Because of the traffic buildup, Cooper said the SEA Airport garage is offering free 30-minute parking for picking up/dropping off.

Around two hours ago, tow trucks arrived at the scene and cleared the area.

Cooper said the protesters used a common tactic.

“They actually put their arms through a PVC pipe and typically they are handcuffed inside the pipe,” he explained.

Cooper said the airport then brought out teams to remove the protesters.

Image: A tow truck removes one of the cars blocking the expressway leading to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday, April 15, 2024. A pro-Palestinian protest closed the road to the airport.

A tow truck removes one of the cars blocking the expressway leading to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday, April 15, 2024. A pro-Palestinian protest closed the road to the airport. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

“Travelers coming to the airport are urged to use alternate routes or take Light Rail and public transit. We will post updates as they’re available,” the airport stated on its X account.

Also, Alaska Airlines is working to make sure travelers make their flights.

“We are currently communicating with our guests who have flights from SEA this evening about possible short-term delays with their flights,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement to KIRO Newsradio.

However, SEA Airport isn’t the only place in the area seeing protests.

At the University of Washington, KIRO Newsradio followed a demonstration outside the link light rail station. Sound Transit said it did not affect train service.

Video: Protests against the Israel-Hamas war in downtown Seattle

Photo: At the University of Washington, KIRO Newsradio is following a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the link light rail station.

At the University of Washington, KIRO Newsradio is following a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the link light rail station. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

Other pro-Palestinian protests across the U.S.

In San Francisco, protesters blocked the Golden Gate Bridge and stalled drivers on Interstate 880 in Oakland Monday morning, reported CBS News. The bridge is now open, but CBS said it caused a gridlock for several hours.

According to The Associated Press (AP), several protesters were arrested following the blockade.

Security Analyst Jeff Harp told CBS’s Bay Area TV station he was stuck in the backup. He said the protest was non-violent but people could have been harmed if first responders weren’t able to get through.

“There’s no line of communication. It’s their way or the highway. And now suddenly you’ve got people sitting on the Golden Gate Bridge, unwilling to move, maybe throwing their keys over the bridge, and now what do you do? So it’s not a violent situation but it certainly is a situation where law enforcement has to exercise extreme patience and judgment,” Harp said.

In Chicago, pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O’Hare International Airport terminals Monday morning, reported The AP.

The AP said protestors linked arms around 7 a.m. and said they were part of an “economic blockade to free Palestine.”

O’Hare warned travelers to take alternate routes and drivers were delayed because of the protests. The AP reported traffic resumed around 9 a.m. as Chicago police arrested dozens of protestors.

Rantz: Seattle teacher recorded defending Hamas rape and murder, pushed BDS on students

According to the Gaza health ministry, the Israeli offensive has killed over 33,700 Palestinians. According to NPR, Israel reported around 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attack on October 7.

Recently, Iran launched over 300 missiles directed toward Israel, of which 99% were intercepted, reported The AP. The attack came after an Israeli strike killed two Iranian generals.

On Monday, Israel’s military chief said his country would respond to Iran’s attack but urged Israel not to retaliate to avoid more violence in the Middle East.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Follow @http://www.twitter.com/heatherbosch...

Heather Bosch

Washington rescue dogs graduate as skilled K9s

Jails in Washington are getting some four-legged help rooting out fentanyl and other potentially deadly drugs.

2 hours ago

Image: Former President Donald Trump speaks to the press in Manhattan state court in New York City ...

Associated Press

Trump’s hush money trial gets underway; 1st day ends without any jurors selected

The historic hush money trial of Donald Trump got underway Monday with the arduous process of selecting a jury to hear the case.

2 hours ago

Photo: Seattlites bike past Alki beach....

Micki Gamez

Local bike shop wants to keep you moving no matter your income

To reactivate downtown Seattle, Bike Works, a small business in Columbia City, wants to keep the community cycling!

4 hours ago

Photo: Kirkland police returned three stolen French bulldogs to their owner....

Julia Dallas

Stolen French bulldogs return to Kirkland owner after harrowing journey

The three French bulldogs were stolen, along with their owner's van, on April 5, according to the Kirkland Police Department.

6 hours ago

seattle aquarium scam...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle Aquarium warns guests of nationwide ticket scam

Officials with the Seattle Aquarium are warning guests about a scam going around involving discounted tickets.

10 hours ago

highway 99 pipe burst...

Sam Campbell

Tons of water flooding road underneath Highway 99 from burst pipe

A pipe has burst underneath Highway 99 in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood and is spewing tons of water onto the roads.

12 hours ago

46 arrested after pro-Palestinian protest shut down SEA Airport road for hours