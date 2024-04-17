Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Washington remains in the grips of drought, will stay there

Apr 16, 2024, 5:27 PM

Two combines harvest wheat on Aug. 5, 2021, near Pullman. The National Weather Service classified t...

Two combines harvest wheat on Aug. 5, 2021, near Pullman. The National Weather Service classified the drought in that area of Washington as "exceptional" that year. (Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP)

(Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

The State of Washington Department of Ecology Tuesday declared a new drought declaration for most of the entire state.

“This year we’re at 87% of normal precipitation… but 63% of snowpack,” Caroline Mellor, the statewide drought lead for the Department of Ecology, said.

Mellor tells KIRO Newsradio the amount of snow in the mountains is critical.

“In a normal year, the snowpack would gradually melt throughout spring and summer. What happens when we have these warmer temperatures in winter is that we either see precipitation coming down as rain instead of snow, or what snow we do get melts too early.”

That means there will be less water available later in the year for drinking, agriculture, and wildlife.

“Really snowpack has a big impact on water supply in Washington,” Mellor said.

Looking ahead: Washington drought conditions to stick around

Mellor added mountain snow began melting last month. Streamflows in many basins are already below 75% of normal: the threshold at which the state declares a drought.

Some are fairing worse. Chelan River stream-flows are expected to be 52% of normal through September.

And looking ahead, “We fully expect the state to either stay at these drought conditions or get worse across spring and summer.”

Some of this is due to the El Niño weather pattern which brings warmer temperatures, but she also blames climate change.

“We expect 40% of the years going forward to be snowpack drought years,” Mellor said.

The state declared a drought last July, after an unusually warm and dry May. That declaration was expected to end in June, but the “new” declaration will extend into next year.

Among the things a drought declaration does, “It allows us to provide drought response funding to tribes and public entities across the state.”

The Department of Ecology says it will make up to $4.5 million available.

Limited areas of Seattle, Tacoma and Everett are excluded from the new drought declaration, because their reservoirs and water management strategies make them more resilient to the effects of droughts.

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here. Follow Heather on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

MyNorthwest Weather

Photo: Smoke from wildfires fills the air along Alaskan Way on September 12, 2020 in Seattle, Washi...

Julia Dallas

Brace yourself for weeks of poor air quality in 2024, Seattle residents

Unfortunately, bad air quality will plague the Seattle area for three weeks this year. And the trend is projected to get worse.

2 hours ago

april showers...

Ted Buehner

This week’s weather: April showers to bring May flowers

Perhaps these additional April showers will bring May flowers as the days continue to get longer. Monday will mark the year’s first 8 p.m. sunset.

1 day ago

solar eclipse...

Associated Press

Total solar eclipse wows North America. Clouds part just in time for most

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — A chilly, midday darkness fell across North America on Monday as a total solar eclipse raced across the continent, thrilling those lucky enough to behold the spectacle through clear skies. Street lights blinked on and the planets came into view, as the moon shrouded the sun for a few minutes across […]

8 days ago

eclipse snowpack...

Ted Buehner

Week in weather: Solar eclipse passes; water supply a concern with low snowpack

This week leads off with a rare partial solar eclipse in Washington, with temperatures warming up mid-week.

8 days ago

Photo: The moon almost eclipses the sun during a near total solar eclipse as seen from Salem, Ore.,...

Julia Dallas

Cliff Mass gives take on Monday’s solar eclipse: Will it be worth watching?

While the solar eclipse will awe those in Maine and other states, a UW meteorologist says here in Washington not so much.

11 days ago

garden-ready weather...

Ted Buehner

Buehner: ‘Garden-ready’ weather approaching as overnight frost dwindles

The recent warm, early spring days have made gardeners itching for "garden-ready" weather -- a time to begin putting seasonal plants outside.

14 days ago

Washington remains in the grips of drought, will stay there