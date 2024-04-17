Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Sumner resident pleads guilty to living under false identity for more than 20 years

Apr 17, 2024, 7:15 AM

sumner false identity...

U.S. District Court in Tacoma (Photo courtesy of Western District of Washington)

(Photo courtesy of Western District of Washington)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Sumner resident pled guilty in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to two counts of illegal disclosure of Social Security number after living under a false identity for more than 25 years.

Roberto Manzano, 53, falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen for security clearances and the ability to vote, according to U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman.

More from Department of Justice: 10 drug traffickers, all under the age of 30, arrested in Pierce County

“Manzano admitted in his plea agreement that he used the false identity to unlawfully vote in state and national elections since approximately 2004,” Gorman stated in a release. “Manzano admits that he falsely claimed to be a U.S. Citizen each time he voted illegally.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Manzano began living under a false identity no later than 2000. Using his false identity, Manzano took a job with a logistics company in Western Washington and used someone else’s Social Security number to apply for a Small Business Administration loan.

After applying for a security threat assessment with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). In evaluating his most recent application, TSA Investigations noticed some conflicting information and referred the matter to the Diplomatic Security Service for investigation.

Manzano is scheduled for sentencing on July 11. He was initially arrested last October. Both the prosecution and defense have agreed to recommend a five-month prison sentence. The court is not bound by the recommendation.

More on Social Security in Washington: Thurston Co. resident pleads guilty to hate crime after tirade in Social Security office

Disclosure of a Social Security number is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Alaska Airlines picket...

Bill Kaczaraba

FAA lifts ‘ground stop’ advisory for Alaska Airlines

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a "ground stop " advisory for Alaska Airlines, Reuters reported Wednesday.

1 hour ago

Photo: People pump gas at a Shell gas station on August 03, 2023....

James Lynch

AAA: Washington’s gas prices 3rd highest in the country

It is official, Washington are paying the third highest gas prices in the country -- and prices could go even higher.

1 hour ago

student athletes suicide...

Frank Sumrall

Study: Suicide rates among student-athletes have doubled last 20 years

Suicide rates among student-athletes have doubled last 20 years, according to UW through a study published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

4 hours ago

Two combines harvest wheat on Aug. 5, 2021, near Pullman. The National Weather Service classified t...

Heather Bosch

Washington remains in the grips of drought, will stay there

The State of Washington Department of Ecology this week declared a new drought declaration for most of the entire state.

16 hours ago

Image: Then-Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp smiles while greeting supporters as he ar...

Julia Dallas

Rep. Maycumber threatens legal action against Loren Culp amid social media tirade

On Tuesday, Maycumber's office announced it sent a cease-and-desist letter to Loren Culp after a barrage of social media posts.

16 hours ago

Photo: Smoke from wildfires fills the air along Alaskan Way on September 12, 2020 in Seattle, Washi...

Julia Dallas

Brace yourself for weeks of poor air quality in 2024, Seattle residents

Unfortunately, bad air quality will plague the Seattle area for three weeks this year. And the trend is projected to get worse.

18 hours ago

Sumner resident pleads guilty to living under false identity for more than 20 years