Sumner resident pleads guilty to living under false identity for more than 20 years

A Sumner resident pled guilty in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to two counts of illegal disclosure of Social Security number after living under a false identity for more than 25 years.

Roberto Manzano, 53, falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen for security clearances and the ability to vote, according to U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman.

“Manzano admitted in his plea agreement that he used the false identity to unlawfully vote in state and national elections since approximately 2004,” Gorman stated in a release. “Manzano admits that he falsely claimed to be a U.S. Citizen each time he voted illegally.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Manzano began living under a false identity no later than 2000. Using his false identity, Manzano took a job with a logistics company in Western Washington and used someone else’s Social Security number to apply for a Small Business Administration loan.

After applying for a security threat assessment with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). In evaluating his most recent application, TSA Investigations noticed some conflicting information and referred the matter to the Diplomatic Security Service for investigation.

Manzano is scheduled for sentencing on July 11. He was initially arrested last October. Both the prosecution and defense have agreed to recommend a five-month prison sentence. The court is not bound by the recommendation.

Disclosure of a Social Security number is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

