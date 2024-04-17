The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted a “ground stop” advisory for Alaska Airlines, according to KIRO Newsradio.

“All Alaska mainline and subcarrier flights ground stopped,” the FAA said around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. It was lifted around 8:30.

The only exclusion was for SkyWest, which provides Alaska Airlines and others.

Alaska Air issued this statement following the ground stop:

This morning we experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance. A ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon flights was instituted at approximately 7:50 a.m. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com or the Alaska App prior to heading to the airport.

A “ground stop” is a traffic management initiative requiring aircraft that meet specific criteria to remain on the ground at their origination airport.

The company asked those with reservations to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com.

