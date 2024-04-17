Close
FAA lifts 'ground stop' advisory for Alaska Airlines

Apr 17, 2024

BY BILL KACZARABA


The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted a “ground stop” advisory for Alaska Airlines, according to KIRO Newsradio.

“All Alaska mainline and subcarrier flights ground stopped,” the FAA said around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. It was lifted around 8:30.

More on Alaska Air: Washington man pleads guilty to groping woman on San Diego to Seattle flight

The only exclusion was for SkyWest, which provides Alaska Airlines and others.

Alaska Air issued this statement following the ground stop:

This morning we experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance. A ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon flights was instituted at approximately 7:50 a.m. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com or the Alaska App prior to heading to the airport.

A “ground stop” is a traffic management initiative requiring aircraft that meet specific criteria to remain on the ground at their origination airport.

The company asked those with reservations to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com.

More on Alaska Air: Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal with debt

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

