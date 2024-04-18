Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Pierce County elementary school teacher arrested in connection to child molestation

Apr 18, 2024, 4:15 PM

A Pierce County teacher was arrested in connection to child molestation. (Photo courtesy of the Pierce County Sheriff's Dept. via X)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Pierce County elementary school teacher was arrested on Thursday for alleged child molestation.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), a student at Evergreen Elementary School in Lake Bay made a report to deputies on February 26.

The allegations concerned boundary invasions, verbal statements and potential touching.

Deputies began an investigation and the school district removed the teacher from the school while PCSD looked into the case.

“As the Superintendent of the Peninsula School District, I take the safety and well-being of our students very seriously and want to assure our community that these allegations are in stark opposition to everything we stand for,” Superintendent Krestin Bahr said in a statement sent to staff and families. “As our community navigates this troubling situation, I want to thank you for keeping the safety and well-being of our students at the forefront of your thoughts and actions.”

On Thursday, PCSD detectives served a search warrant at the teacher’s home in Gig Harbor and arrested him.

The 34-year-old teacher was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for child molestation in the first degree, according to PCSD.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

