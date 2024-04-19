Close
Friday morning fatal crash causes SR 18 closure in both directions

Apr 19, 2024, 9:07 AM | Updated: 9:20 am

sr 18 fatal crash...

A construction worker on SR-18, now closed after a fatal crash near Issaquah and Snoqualmie (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A fatal crash closed State Route 18 (SR 18) in both directions for several hours near Issaquah and Snoqualmie, starting at approximately 4:40 a.m. Friday.

The crash occurred just west of the Tiger Mountain State Forest. SR 18 is closed from Interstate 90 to Issaquah Hobart Road, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported.

Washington State Patrol said a bus, semi-truck and a car were involved in a head-on collision. Only one person was on the bus. Tow trucks arrived at the scene at approximately 6 a.m.

By that time, traffic was backed up by six miles. Eastbound traffic has since been turned around and cleared out.

Just after 9 a.m., the highway was reopened in both directions.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

