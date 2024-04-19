Friday morning fatal crash causes SR 18 closure in both directions

A fatal crash closed State Route 18 (SR 18) in both directions for several hours near Issaquah and Snoqualmie, starting at approximately 4:40 a.m. Friday.

The crash occurred just west of the Tiger Mountain State Forest. SR 18 is closed from Interstate 90 to Issaquah Hobart Road, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported.

🚨 I was just updated about this collision and unfortunately this is a fatality collision https://t.co/dQWBHodl91 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 19, 2024

Washington State Patrol said a bus, semi-truck and a car were involved in a head-on collision. Only one person was on the bus. Tow trucks arrived at the scene at approximately 6 a.m.

By that time, traffic was backed up by six miles. Eastbound traffic has since been turned around and cleared out.

🚨UPDATE 1: SR 18 FULLY CLOSED I-90 TO ISSA-HOBART RD FOR COLLISION Both directions of SR 18 are closed. There is no ETA for reopening. Use alternate routes and avoid the area.

REMINDER: Issaquah-Hobart Rd SE is a local road not suitable for freight traffic. https://t.co/y73dUh5xIQ pic.twitter.com/fjWAXdx9Fj — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 19, 2024

Just after 9 a.m., the highway was reopened in both directions.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

