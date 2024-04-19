I-90 reopens after a closure due to an emergency tree removal

Interstate 90 (I-90) reopened after needing to close Friday afternoon due to an emergency tree removal, the Washington State of Transportation (WSDOT) said Friday.

The closure began at 1 p.m. and WSDOT wrote on its website at 1:49 p.m. the freeway had reopened. The agency initially warned users the work may last up to two hours.

WSDOT stated in a post on its @SnoqualmiePass account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Friday afternoon the work had been completed.

Traffic moving east stopped at Exit 63, 11 miles east of Snoqualmie Pass. Traffic going west stopped at Exit 70 in Easton.

The agency added in its earlier announcement that “there are limited services available at the closure points.”

WSDOT released a closure notice about the I-90 closure late Friday morning.

Ahead of the closure on Friday, WSDOT published a photo on X of the trees that were being removed.

We’re closing I-90 at 1 p.m. today to remove danger trees. EB will be stopped at Exit 63, about 11 miles east of Snoqualmie Pass. WB will be stopped at Exit 70, near Easton. Due to the nature of this work the closure could last up to 2 hours. @wspd6pio, @wspd2pio pic.twitter.com/gWwzOotmem — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) April 19, 2024

