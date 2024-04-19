Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

I-90 reopens after a closure due to an emergency tree removal

Apr 19, 2024, 1:04 PM | Updated: 2:18 pm

Image: The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) closed part of Interstate 90 on Fr...

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) closed part of Interstate 90 (I-90) on Friday, April 19, 2024 so dangerous trees could be removed. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT/@SnoqualmiePass on X)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT/@SnoqualmiePass on X)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Interstate 90 (I-90) reopened after needing to close Friday afternoon due to an emergency tree removal, the Washington State of Transportation (WSDOT) said Friday.

The closure began at 1 p.m. and WSDOT wrote on its website at 1:49 p.m. the freeway had reopened. The agency initially warned users the work may last up to two hours.

WSDOT stated in a post on its @SnoqualmiePass account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Friday afternoon the work had been completed.

Traffic moving east stopped at Exit 63, 11 miles east of Snoqualmie Pass. Traffic going west stopped at Exit 70 in Easton.

More from MyNorthwest: More Washington traffic updates

The agency added in its earlier announcement that “there are limited services available at the closure points.”

WSDOT released a closure notice about the I-90 closure late Friday morning.

Ahead of the closure on Friday, WSDOT published a photo on X of the trees that were being removed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

Chokepoints

I-405 expansion...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: I-405 expansion to widen freeway in Bothell is underway

We've all seen I-405 expanding between Bellevue and Redmond, but construction to widen the freeway north of Bothell is now underway as well.

3 days ago

revive i-5 seattle...

Nate Connors

I-5 repair work to slow spring breakers, baseball fans this weekend

Beginning Friday night, three lanes of I-5 north between Albro Place and the West Seattle Bridge through Monday morning at 5 a.m.

6 days ago

Photo: April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Washington drivers can face higher insurance ra...

Nate Connors

Has your insurance gone up? Rates can take a hike for distracted drivers

April is Distracted Drivers Awareness Month. The President of NW Insurance Council says it has been working on prevention for years.

8 days ago

Signs in the eight light rail stations will provide real-time travel data for trains and destinatio...

Chris Sullivan

It’s not the whole enchilada, but light rail to roll on Eastside this month

Light rail service on the Eastside begins later this month. The eight stations are ready to roll. Test trains are running on the tracks.

8 days ago

Image: All general-purpose lanes were blocked leaving just the left HOV lane open on I-5 south of 2...

Steve Coogan

Military vehicle accident on I-5 north in Federal Way cleared after snarling traffic

A rollover vehicle accident Wednesday caused significant backups and delays for multiple hours before being cleared.

9 days ago

Rapid-Ride G Line...

Micki Gamez

RapidRide G Line: A new bus route connecting riders to mass transit

King County Metro's (KCM) Al Sanders said the RapidRide G Line will kick off shortly after the Lynwood extension is done in early September.

9 days ago

I-90 reopens after a closure due to an emergency tree removal