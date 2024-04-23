The American Red Cross, in collaboration with South King Fire and Rescue, is set to host a home fire safety event. Sound the Alarm will be on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The event will offer free smoke alarm installations for Federal Way residents in need.

Red Cross Regional Preparedness Manager, Hannah Christen, emphasized the critical role of a working smoke alarm in a home fire situation.

“A working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy when a home fire strikes. We are committed to ensuring that everyone in our community, especially those most vulnerable, have these lifesaving devices,” she said.

Residents requiring assistance can register at RedCross.org/NWHomefire for a 20-minute home fire safety visit scheduled between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the day of the event. Volunteers and firefighters will also provide information on the causes of home fires, prevention measures, actions to take if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

Fire Chief Dave Van Valkenburg highlighted the importance of this initiative, citing studies from the National Fire Protection Association that show three out of five fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.

“We are grateful for the partnership with the Red Cross for their Sound the Alarm event. Together, we can help make a difference in our community by ensuring residents have working smoke alarms,” he said.

The event also calls for volunteers from South King County. Those interested can sign up at RedCross.org/NWHomefire to volunteer during the Sound the Alarm event. No prior experience is required as training will be provided for installing smoke alarms and sharing fire safety information.

The event will take place at the Federal Way City Hall, located at 33325 8th Ave South, Federal Way WA 98003, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Those unable to attend the event can still contribute by donating to the Red Cross at RedCross.org/NWHomefire to help people prepare for, respond to, and recover from home fires.

Since 2014, the Northwest Region and local partners have installed nearly 48,000 free smoke alarms, making 16,400 households safer from home fires. This work is made possible thanks to generous financial donations from regional partners: GESA Credit Union, Grays Harbor Community Foundation and Hanford Mission Integration Solutions.

The American Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters. It also supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, teaches skills that save lives, distributes international humanitarian aid and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross relies on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow them on Twitter at @RedCross.

