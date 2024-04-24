Seattle basketball legend Sue Bird is returning to the WNBA Storm — as an owner.

The team’s ownership group “Force 10 Hoops” made the announcement on the Storm’s website.

Bird played 19 seasons – her entire professional career – with the Storm. The point guard amassed an impressive resume that includes four WNBA championships, 13 All-Star Game appearances, and five Olympic gold medals.

A fan favorite, the packed crowd at Climate Pledge Arena chanted “Thank you, Sue” at her final career game in September of 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sue into the ownership group after a storied career on the court,” Seattle Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel said in a statement. “Her knowledge of the game and the league, her ever-expanding business acumen, and her dedication to the Storm organization make her a superb addition to the ownership group.”

“As a player, I poured my heart into every game for the Seattle Storm, and now, as part of the ownership group, I am thrilled to continue contributing to the growth of the game,” said Bird who added that investing in women’s sports is smart business.

The ownership group recently opened a $64 million practice facility in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood.

Women’s basketball is enjoying a boost in popularity. Almost 19 million people viewed the women’s recent NCAA basketball championship game.

Seattle opens its season at home on May 14th.

