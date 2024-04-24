Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Storm announce the return of Sue Bird 

Apr 24, 2024, 3:23 PM

Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm looks on during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles ...

Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm looks on during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Climate Pledge Arena. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Seattle basketball legend Sue Bird is returning to the WNBA Storm — as an owner.

The team’s ownership group “Force 10 Hoops” made the announcement on the Storm’s website.

Bird played 19 seasons – her entire professional career – with the Storm. The point guard amassed an impressive resume that includes four WNBA championships, 13 All-Star Game appearances, and five Olympic gold medals.

A fan favorite, the packed crowd at Climate Pledge Arena chanted “Thank you, Sue” at her final career game in September of 2022.

Related news: Seattle Storm unveil new Interbay practice facility, alternative uniforms

“We are thrilled to welcome Sue into the ownership group after a storied career on the court,” Seattle Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel said in a statement. “Her knowledge of the game and the league, her ever-expanding business acumen, and her dedication to the Storm organization make her a superb addition to the ownership group.”

“As a player, I poured my heart into every game for the Seattle Storm, and now, as part of the ownership group, I am thrilled to continue contributing to the growth of the game,” said Bird who added that investing in women’s sports is smart business.

The ownership group recently opened a $64 million practice facility in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood.

Women’s basketball is enjoying a boost in popularity. Almost 19 million people viewed the women’s recent NCAA basketball championship game.

Seattle opens its season at home on May 14th.

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here. Follow Heather on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Everett Clark Park gazebo....

Feliks Banel

Citizens beg City of Everett to compromise on dog park and gazebo

The Everett Historical Commission voted to postpone taking action on the city's request for permission to demolish the Clark Park gazebo.

2 hours ago

General view of some 500 cars parking inside the new Hybrid and PHEV Vehicles Stellantis Group eDCT...

Bill Kaczaraba

Electric vehicle rebates coming this summer for Washingtonians

Washington motorists will get an opportunity to benefit from new state rebates for electric vehicles (EVs) starting this summer.

4 hours ago

Photo: Sextortion is a growing trend but Meta is taking steps to stop it....

Micki Gamez

Sextortion is trapping our teens but one major company is working to stop it

Sextortion is a recent online phenomenon that is considered image-based sexual abuse and Psychology Today calls it a worldwide crisis.

4 hours ago

Photo: King County deputies are looking for this jeep....

James Lynch

King County deputies searching for suspected hit-and-run jeep

King County deputies are looking for a jeep believed to be connected to a hit-and-run that happened in White Center.

4 hours ago

Michelle Gutierrez, organizer with Service Employees International Union joined with the Denver Pos...

Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio and Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest

More freedom for Washington workers as noncompete contracts are challenged

The Federal Trade Commission has swung its regulatory hammer, striking down nearly all non-compete agreements.

8 hours ago

boeing q1 loss...

Frank Sumrall

Boeing posts $355 million loss in Q1 after series of company crises

"We are in a tough moment," Boeing CEO David Calhoun said as the company announced a $355 million loss in 2024's Q1.

12 hours ago

Storm announce the return of Sue Bird 