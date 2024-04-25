Close
Mercer Island residents must restrict summer water use after pipe break

Apr 25, 2024, 9:26 AM | Updated: 10:35 am

Construction on the water pipes to Mercer Island before a water valve seized shutting off water to the island. (Photo courtesy of King County Natural resources)

BY KATE STONE


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Mercer Island residents may need to conserve water this summer because of a major supply line break earlier this month. The water main leak on April 3 made the ground unstable and triggered threats of a landslide. It forced evacuations for approximately 20 homes near Mercer Island High School, which closed for a day before the area was deemed safe.

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) owns and manages the 24-inch high-pressure water pipe, which supplies most of the water to Mercer Island. City officials said it is still out of service and a smaller backup line is currently being used, but the smaller system won’t be able to keep up with demand this summer.

“It is likely water conservation efforts will need to be enacted to manage daily demands,” the city wrote in an online post. “These may include reducing garden and lawn irrigation, running the dishwasher and washing machine only with a full load, using commercial car washes that recycle water, and reducing personal water use wherever possible.”

Initially, the estimate to fix the pipe was several days, but is now projected to take much longer. SPU crews said repair work is being hampered by challenges with the site and topography. As of now, there is no official timeline for when things might be back to normal.

No mandatory water restrictions have been announced yet, but the city said those will likely happen soon.

“We know these types of restrictions can be inconvenient. While evaluation and planning work is still underway to determine what restrictions may be needed, we aim to provide you with advance notice that water conservation will likely be essential this summer,” the city wrote. “This will ensure the island’s water demand does not exceed the supply provided by the backup line and that city reservoirs will continue to meet resident needs while sustaining water quality, safety and firefighting requirements.”

Residents with questions or concerns are urged to contact the Mercer Island Customer Service Team by email or phone at (206) 275-7600 during operating hours.

