Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Harger: White House Press’ ‘Nerd Prom’ is a bad look

Apr 26, 2024, 7:54 AM | Updated: 9:07 am

nerd prom...

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner April 30, 2022. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP)

(Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP)

Charlie Harger's Profile Picture

BY CHARLIE HARGER


News Director, MyNorthwest.com and KIRO Newsradio

Saturday night, Washington D.C. will roll out the red carpet for the Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

It’s the event where journalists, who usually report on the White House, instead wine-and-dine with the president, political leaders, lobbyists and a who’s who of D.C. power. There’s a comedian, the president cracks jokes and it’s all live on CNN — what’s not to love?

Well, everything.

More on White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost will be featured entertainer at White House Correspondents’ dinner

This dinner — affectionately nicknamed “Nerd Prom” — is a terrible idea and does a disservice to those of us working in local newsrooms. Attendees might disagree, but many on the outside will see this as a cozy relationship between journalists and the political figures they are supposed to critically report on.

That can create the perception of bias or conflict of interest, even if there is none. That’s no way to build trust. Just the mere appearance of a journalist sharing a good laugh and getting a pat on the back from the president “heebies my jeebies.”

Journalism — at least objective, factual journalism like the type we do in the MyNorthwest.com and KIRO Newsradio newsrooms (and in most local newsrooms across the country) — can be a lonely job. You have high expectations of what my team and I do here.

I don’t want to be all buddy-buddy with a politician because I don’t want to think twice if I have to report on something that could upset them, tank their career or blow up funding for one of their pet projects.

You want us to get the truth and to get it right. If we have to upset the powers-that-be in order to tell you what’s happening — oh yeah, you want us to hold them accountable.

Politicians should grit their teeth when a reporter is in the same room with them. We’re the fly in the ointment. The sand in the shell. The fourth estate. We’re supposed to be the watchdogs, not the lapdogs.

And that, I’m afraid, is what’s wrong with this White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. People are going to tune in, see network news anchors rubbing elbows with political leaders, and say, “I knew it. That news guy is in the tank for these politicians.”

In a profession that hinges on trust and credibility, why gamble with that perception?

More KIRO opinions: Striving toward kindness amid hostile keyboard warriors

Every political season, I remind my team about journalism 101: We don’t go on social media and share our political opinions. We don’t put out yard signs or slap on bumper stickers. We don’t contribute money to campaigns.  When I was a reporter, there were a couple of years I didn’t even vote because I didn’t want that vote to influence my coverage.

And now, we have to add this one to the list: Don’t go out and crack jokes with politicians at some, “hey we’re cool with each other behind the scenes” event.

We’re journalists, and politicians are not our friends. The only ‘prom’ I ever wanted to attend was one where I could spike the punch bowl, not spike the public’s trust. Say no to Nerd Prom.

Charlie Harger is the News Director for MyNorthwest.com and KIRO Newsradio.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: How MAGA People Can Improve Their Rhetoric

Is Trump the only one who can save us? From what? Godzilla? Jack Stine critically analyzes and responds to comments on his and Spike’s video. Jack uses his big brain and offers advice for MAGA people on how they can make a winning argument for their side. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike […]

16 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Major Biden Teleprompter Mistake

Joe Biden can’t seem to catch a break. He read, “Four more years, pause” out loud off the teleprompter while speaking in Washington, D.C., at The North American Building Trades Union 2024 Legislative Conference. Jack Stine offers the President a little bit of sympathy, and a recommendation for some rest. Tune in live to The […]

17 hours ago

Image: Jack Stine talks about being kind amid hostile keyboard warriors....

Jack Stine

Stine: Striving toward kindness amid hostile keyboard warriors

Recently, I have had a major philosophic shift in my personal life that has resulted in me being a happier and more joyful person.

21 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Jesse Watters Says Making Trump Sit Through Criminal Trial Is ‘Cruel’

Where’s the sunlight? Where are the golf clubs? Won’t someone think of the health of our poor former president, as he sits in court for 8 hours a day? Jack Stine realizes that in making this bold argument, Jesse Watters has accidentally endorsed a very classic leftist belief. Tune in live to The Jack and […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Pro Palestinian Protests Take Over Campuses at Columbia, Harvard

Students are calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and the end of US support of Israel. Protest encampments have sprung up on the lawns and plazas of prominent college campuses, including Columbia and Harvard. And Jack Stine has a take on all of this that will probably surprise you. Tune in live to […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Tucker Carlson Fails Evolution Test with Joe Rogan

In a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Tucker Carlson parroted some fundamentalist-Christian ‘take downs’ of Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. Luckily, Jack Stine happens to have an advanced degree in anthropology. And he’s more than happy to hold Tucker’s hand while explaining just how very, very wrong he is about evolutionary biology. Tune in […]

2 days ago

Harger: White House Press’ ‘Nerd Prom’ is a bad look