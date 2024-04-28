Four teens, between 14 and 17 years old, arrested for armed car-jacking

Four teens suspected of stealing a black BMW X5 at gunpoint in Bellevue are now in police custody.

Police said the suspects followed a woman in a BMW to her neighborhood last night, then took her car at gunpoint.

Bellevue police spokesperson Drew Anderson said she did the right thing giving her vehicle up.

“Put your life before your possessions and comply with what the suspects or folks are asking because, at the end of the day, the descriptions you’re giving to law enforcement will help not only identify them, but also help bring those to justice and arrest any suspects,” Anderson said.

All four teens are from Portland, according to police. They are 14, 15, 16 and 17 years old.

Police stated the boys headed south and were spotted in Tumwater throwing some of the stolen items out of the car and into a dumpster. The state patrol followed them from Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM), where they were spotted trying to enter the base.

They were arrested shortly after by Washington State Patrol (WSP) in Vancouver, Washington. All four teens are in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center in King County and are expected to face robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle charges.

