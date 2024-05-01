Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Uh oh! Cougar spotted on same trail as missing zebra wandering North Bend

May 1, 2024, 10:48 AM | Updated: 10:49 am

cougar missing zebra...

Left: Cougar caught a North Bend resident's trail cam. Right: The missing Zebra on the same trail half a day later. (Photo, video obtained by MyNorthwest)

(Photo, video obtained by MyNorthwest)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A cougar has been spotted on the same trail in North Bend the missing zebra was seen wandering on Sunday.

Four zebras were being transported back to their owner in Montana before making their escape when the driver stopped to secure the trailer. By Sunday night, three zebras, including a foal, were cornered and “wrangled,” according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and King County Animal Control, but one zebra, a stallion, remains on the loose.

Footage from a North Bend resident’s trail cam that caught the missing zebra also caught a cougar patrolling the same area the night before.

“I have no idea if a cougar would go after a zebra or not, but they definitely go after deer,” Joe, a North Bend resident, told KIRO Newsradio.

Multiple residents have taken to social media platforms, primarily Facebook, to share what they’ve been hearing or what they’ve seen. According to these Facebook groups, the zebra has been spotted near and along Edgewick Road.

The resident who provided the cougar footage also told MyNorthwest that the trail cam also caught footage of a bear in the same area within the last 24 hours.

“I have seen a cougar on the trail. I’ve seen bears. I’ve seen everything out here,” another resident shared with KIRO Newsradio. “There have been cougar sightings, but they’re pretty rare. More bobcats and cougars.”

“It’s not looking good for the zebra. I mean, zebras are herd animals and this is not a natural environment,” North Bend resident Maeve Eisler told KIRO Newsradio. “I just hope it does turn up if nothing else for the sake of the zebra.”

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

