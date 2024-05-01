Close
Exclusive: New image of missing zebra eluding capture from authorities days later

May 1, 2024, 6:00 AM | Updated: 9:58 am

The lone missing zebra, captured on a trail cam at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of MyNorthwest) (Photo courtesy of Cameron Satterfield, King County Regional Animal Services) Four zebras are spotted alongside a road after escaping a trailer driving on eastbound I-90 near exit 32. (Photo courtesy of Dan Barnett) (Photo courtesy of Cameron Satterfield, King County Regional Animal Services) One of the zebras on the loose after escaping its trailer on I-90 East. (Photo courtesy of Trooper Rick Johnson via X, formerly known as Twitter) A zebra roams a two-lane road after escaping a trailer driving on eastbound I-90 near exit 32. (Photo courtesy of WSP Rick Johnson via X, formerly known as Twitter) (Photo courtesy of Cameron Satterfield, King County Regional Animal Services) A zebra roams a two-lane road after escaping a trailer driving on eastbound I-90 near exit 32. (Photo courtesy of WSP Rick Johnson via X, formerly known as Twitter) Four zebras are spotted alongside a road after escaping a trailer driving on eastbound I-90 near exit 32. (Photo courtesy of Howie Cohen via Meta, formerly known as Facebook)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In an exclusive update — including photo and video footage — from North Bend residents, a zebra remains on the lam three days after a dazzle of four zebras got loose on Interstate 90 heading east near exit 32, eluding both law enforcement and animal control services.

Four zebras were being transported back to their owner in Montana before making their escape when the driver stopped to secure the trailer. By Sunday night, three zebras, including a foal, were cornered and “wrangled,” according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and King County Animal Control. All four were loose for hours Sunday, roaming North Bend.

The four zebras that got loose were a stallion, two mares and a filly. The stallion is the last zebra missing.

More animals in WA: Grizzly bears to return to Washington despite opposition

Video from a resident’s trail camera — at 11:56 a.m. Monday — showed the missing zebra wandering near North Bend on Monday.

The resident who provided the video and photos was out on horseback with friends looking for the zebra. He provided MyNorthwest another exclusive image of the missing zebra (the first image in the attached gallery) nearly a day later at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday, but hasn’t heard back from KCSO or King County Animal Control since spotting the zebra again.

The resident also noted a bear was seen on the same trail cam yesterday, and cougars have gone by in the previous week.

More on bears in Washington: Flock of ducks become accidental afternoon meal for Woodland Park Zoo bears

“This is a first for me and all WSP troopers involved,” WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Johnson was one of the first law enforcement officers called to the scene Saunday. “The community has come together to help.”

One resident even helped corral the three zebras alongside Animal Control.

“A good Samaritan was able to corral them in their horse pasture nearby in North Bend but, unfortunately, one of the zebras jumped the fence before they were able to get them all back into the trailer,” Cameron Satterfield with King County Regional Animal Services told KIRO Newsradio. “This is definitely not a common occurrence for our animal control officers.”

KCSO stated it is not clear how the animals escaped the truck’s trailer. The incident occurred about a mile east of the North Bend Premium Outlet Mall.

“I mean I capture bears on my cameras all the time, but zebras? No,” a neighbor who spotted the roaming zebras told KIRO 7. “I keep talking about it just because I have to convince myself it really happened.”

More animals in WA: Trapped orphaned whale calf is now free

The three recaptured zebras, a little spooked but healthy, are on their way back to Montana. Animal control officers are patrolling the area, asking area residents and travelers to keep a look out for the missing zebra.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Heather Bosch, KIRO Newsradio; KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

