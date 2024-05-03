King County animal control officials said they are no longer “actively searching” for the missing zebra that escaped from a trailer on Interstate 90 (I-90) near North Bend Sunday.

The announcement came in an email from the Regional Animal Services of King County (RAKSC), which said its officials have remained in contact with the zebra’s owner in Montana.

On Sunday, the owner was reportedly hauling the four zebras in a trailer when they escaped. Law enforcement corralled and recaptured three of them later that day with the help of intervening citizens.

Since then, the fourth zebra has eluded capture despite daily sightings from North Bend residents, property owners and hikers. Multiple neighbors told KIRO Newsradio Wednesday the zebra has been spotted several times along the Snoqualmie Valley Trail, with multiple encounters happening near the Riverbend neighborhood and Boxley Creek.

Nevertheless, as of Friday morning, the zebra remains free, wandering the forests surrounding North Bend with its black-and-white stripes standing in stark contrast to the green hills.

“However, at this point, RASKC animal control officers are not actively searching for the zebra,” the office said in its update. “They will continue to respond to credible reports of sightings, though.”

The latest credible sighting was as recent as Thursday morning, RASKC said.

The zebra, which was originally stated by the owner to be a stallion, is actually a mare, RASKC announced in a statement Thursday.

Exclusive zebra footage provided to MyNorthwest

Video from a North Bend resident’s trail camera showed the missing zebra wandering near North Bend Monday at 11:56 a.m.

The resident who provided the video and photos was out on horseback with friends looking for the zebra. He provided MyNorthwest another exclusive image of the missing zebra (the first image in the gallery above) Tuesday at 8:26 a.m.

The resident’s trail cam that caught the missing zebra also caught a cougar patrolling the same area the night before.

“I have no idea if a cougar would go after a zebra or not, but they definitely go after deer,” Joe, a North Bend resident, told KIRO Newsradio.

That same resident also noted a bear has been seen on the same trail cam.

In North Bend, residents are concerned about the possibility of the animal coming across predators roaming the area. But among the greater community, the zebra’s persistent evasion of law enforcement, animal control and other recapture efforts, has lead to countless memes posted to social media, like one supposedly AI-generated image of Bigfoot riding the striped animal.

Residents told KIRO Newsradio that multiple “zebra x-ing” signs have also been put up around town, and at least one local bar has introduced a new zebra-themed cocktail on the menu. On Wednesday, stores on 436th Avenue Southeast had a sign that read, “Team Zebra.”

Avoid going up to the zebra if you see it

“If you see it, in real time, call 911 immediately,” Cameron Satterfield of RASKC previously told KIRO Newsradio.

That will allow animal control officers to try to get to the animal quickly.

He added that people shouldn’t go up to the animal and try to take matters into their own hands.

“We are definitely discouraging folks from approaching the zebra themselves or attempting to capture it on their own,” Satterfield explained.

He noted that could endanger both well meaning individuals and the zebra.

Those who see the animal can also call RASKC’s pre-recorded line at 206-296-7387.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest; Heather Bosch, KIRO Newsradio

