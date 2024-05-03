The search for “Z” the zebra who got loose on Interstate 90 (I-90) Sunday and remains missing has captivated people in Washington, the Pacific Northwest and across the nation. That, of course, has translated to various memes and jokes.

The owner, who is based in Montana, was reportedly hauling four zebras in a trailer when they escaped last weekend. Three of them were corralled and recaptured later that day with the help of civil service workers and intervening citizens.

Since then, the fourth zebra has eluded capture despite daily sightings from North Bend residents, property owners and hikers. Multiple neighbors told KIRO Newsradio this week the zebra was spotted several times along the Snoqualmie Valley Trail, with multiple encounters happening near the Riverbend neighborhood and Boxley Creek.

While Regional Animal Services of King County (RAKSC) officials said they are no longer “actively searching” for the missing zebra, that hasn’t stopped people reporting real sightings of the animal and fake sightings in the form of jokes and memes that can be seen on any social media channel near you.

Zebra memes: Z and Sasquatch

Unsurprisingly, a number of jokesters have assumed that Z and Sasquatch met, formed a fast friendship and are now roaming the Pacific Northwest together.

North Bend Zebra Just Gonna Lie Low with Sasquatch Until This All Blows Over: https://t.co/CKBmvH4pxn pic.twitter.com/OVLaeVHjcM — The Needling (@TheNeedling) May 3, 2024



Z enjoying the local fast food chains

Perhaps Z got a couple of Dick’s Deluxe burgers before meeting some friends at Ivar’s.

Did Z stop for a pie, a cookie or both?

Zebras can place friendly wagers too

According to a couple of the local casino resorts, zebras like to pop in play some games, walk the grounds and enjoy a night’s rest in a nice room.

It’s possible Z just wants to enjoy some nice views or a relaxing walk

We wouldn’t blame Z if she wanted to head to the San Juan Islands or just wanted to stay near Seattle and relax.

Quite the views across Western Washington this afternoon. You could say they attract visitors of all stripes. #wawx #dadjokes #zebra pic.twitter.com/BHowEQ3THu — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 2, 2024

Z takes in what else Washington has to offer

Perhaps Z and her friends just wanted to eat some peanuts and enjoy a ballgame with one of the area teams?

While searching for the legendary missing zebra, we followed hoof prints and found him testing out the Bike Park and disc golf course before it opens in June! Looks like our striped friend is pedaling ahead of the game and throwing some surprisingly skilled frisbee throws! pic.twitter.com/HluWH7OBUM — Stevens Pass (@StevensPass) May 2, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dog Yard Bar (@dogyardbar)

Law enforcement agencies have been following Z’s movements carefully

Some of the city’s departments in the state are trying to recruit her and put her to work.

No you can’t have our zebra. pic.twitter.com/xZ9bxZIjXf — Seattle Police Foundation (@SeattlePF) May 2, 2024

When we heard we were adding another black-and-white unit to the fleet, this wasn’t exactly what we had in mind, but we’ll roll with it 🦓 pic.twitter.com/0BIwxiGngE — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) May 2, 2024

One local fire company is using Z as a recruiting tool and brought a couple of colorful quips to the forefront.

We couldn’t resist! 🦓 Come join our team. Apply @ https://t.co/Y75TORUbXO Also, we are glad to see that our newest probationary Firefighter Z. Ebra is getting the hang of the pump! It wasn’t so black & white at first.#skfrcares #zebra #washington #firefighter #kitsapcounty pic.twitter.com/bAQOdqXxsL — SK Fire & Rescue (@SKFR_Media) May 3, 2024

Other government agencies are keeping a close eye on Z

A lot of state and city employees have an eye out for the most popular zebra in Washington.

The teams at @WaDNR are always working to make sure our wildlife have healthy habitat. While this one was an unexpected challenge, we wanted to make sure that our new zebra friend felt comfortable for however long their stay in Washington ends up being. pic.twitter.com/JHZUWbYYhr — Hilary Franz (@Hilary_FranzCPL) May 1, 2024

We can confirm that a wayward #zebra stopped in briefly this morning at our West Seattle driver licensing office. He said he needed an enhanced ID to cross the border. We reminded him that he’s a zebra and he can just, you know, cross if he wants to. 🦓 pic.twitter.com/XjSqt7YHv4 — Washington State Department of Licensing (@WA_DOL) May 2, 2024

It’s amazing what we see on our traffic cameras. #zebra pic.twitter.com/xNGL7deKI6 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) May 2, 2024

We had an unexpected surprise at one of our outreach events today! 🦓 If you’d like to request a presentation from DFI on a financial topic, visit our website: https://t.co/z3ozNVqJ97#zebra #washingtonstate #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/C9fnHkiX3j

— Washington Department of Financial Institutions (@dficonsumers) May 2, 2024

Attention all! The striped creature has been seen at Bayview Playground indulging in a lively spin on the merry-go-round. For your safety, we suggest keeping a safe distance and perhaps opting for the slides instead. #SafetyFirst #ZebraSighting pic.twitter.com/WIsglIV0Fa — Seattle Parks (@SeattleParks) May 2, 2024

Don’t forget these

It’s the Z the missing Zebra/Fruit Stripe/Kitsap Credit Union mash-up you didn’t know you needed,” Kitsap Credit Union wrote on its Instagram page this week. Indeed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puyallup Public Library (@puyalluplibrary)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kitsap Credit Union (@kitsapcu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Magazine (@seattlemag)

