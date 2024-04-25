Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

Grizzly bears to return to Washington despite opposition

Apr 25, 2024, 1:57 PM

Photo: This July 6, 2011 photo shows a grizzly bear roaming near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone Nationa...

This July 6, 2011 photo shows a grizzly bear roaming near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. (File photo: Jim Urquhart, AP)

(File photo: Jim Urquhart, AP)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Grizzly bears WILL be returning to the North Cascades.

That’s the decision from the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Their plan — which has no start date, yet — is to reintroduce three to seven grizzlies into the region, every year, until there’s at least a consistent population of 25 bears.

More on the strategy: Grizzly bears could soon roam Washington forests in controversial plan

The bears would be brought in from the Rocky Mountains or interior British Columbia.

The agencies are hopeful the North Cascades grizzly population will increase to 200 bears within 60 to 100 years.

The bears are expected to be fitted with GPS collars and monitored. Grizzlies that threaten humans can be relocated or killed.

Still, there are concerns that the plan is dangerous. Washington Congressman Dan Newhouse calls it “outrageous” and “misguided.”

Newhouse said many of his constituents in central Washington have criticized the plan.

“Today’s announcement reinforces what we feared, no amount of local opposition was going to prevent these federal bureaucrats from doing what they wanted all along,” Newhouse said in a statement.

But the park and wildlife agencies said grizzlies historically roamed the North Cascades until habitat loss and direct killing by trappers, miners and hunters removed most of the population from the North Cascades by the 1860’s.

More from Heather Bosch: Storm announce the return of Sue Bird

Reintroducing grizzly bears, they said, would contribute to the biodiversity of the region, and help the species’ overall recovery.

“Grizzly bears occupied the North Cascades for thousands of years as an essential part of the ecosystem, distributing native plant seeds and keeping other wildlife populations in balance,” the National Park Service wrote on its website.

The bears are on the Federal List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife.

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here. Follow Heather on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

KIRO Newsradio

Photo: A homeless encampment in Burien....

James Lynch

Burien camping ban saga continues as mayor speaks on resolution

If you live in King County, you probably know there is an ongoing feud between government officials over Burien's public camping ban.

26 minutes ago

Photo: A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022....

Kate Stone

WSDOT wraps up investigation into ex-employee’s gas price whistleblowing claims

An investigation into a WSDOT whistleblower, who claimed he was pressured to lie about the impact of climate laws on gas prices, is over.

4 hours ago

Image: Jack Stine talks about being kind amid hostile keyboard warriors....

Jack Stine

Stine: Striving toward kindness amid hostile keyboard warriors

Recently, I have had a major philosophic shift in my personal life that has resulted in me being a happier and more joyful person.

5 hours ago

It has been a decade since the Oso landslide swept through Oso, taking 43 lives. (Photo: Chris Sull...

Nate Connors

Snohomish County Search and Rescue seeks volunteers amid uptick in missions

Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue typically has 500 volunteers, but as we head into the busy season, it's down 60 people.

23 hours ago

Photo: Everett Clark Park gazebo....

Feliks Banel

Citizens beg City of Everett to compromise on dog park and gazebo

The Everett Historical Commission voted to postpone taking action on the city's request for permission to demolish the Clark Park gazebo.

1 day ago

Photo: King County deputies are looking for this jeep....

James Lynch

King County deputies searching for suspected hit-and-run jeep

King County deputies are looking for a jeep believed to be connected to a hit-and-run that happened in White Center.

1 day ago

Grizzly bears to return to Washington despite opposition